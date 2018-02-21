Fuel and Road Accident Fund levies going up

Cape Town -South Africans will be paying 52 cents more per litre for fuel from April 4.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced that this increase would include a 22c/litre increase in the general fuel levy, and a 30c/litre rise in the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy.



It will apply to both petrol and diesel.



The increase - largely expected by economists - is likely to bring in R1.22bn in additional revenue, out of the R36bn in additional tax revenue Gigaba proposed.



The general fuel levy will now be R3.37/litre of 93 octane petrol, up from R3.15 last year. The RAF levy will be R1.93/litre.



The small customs and excise levy has remained unchanged at 0.4c/litre.



South Africans will therefore be paying a total of R5.34 in taxes per litre of petrol, up from R4.82 last year.



Total taxes for diesel will be R5.19/litre from April 4, up from R4.67 last year.



Despite some speculation from economists, Treasury did not institute value-added tax (VAT) on fuel.



