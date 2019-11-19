 WATCH LIVE | South African Airways briefs media as strike enters fifth day | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • New CEO

    After months of speculation and delays, Andre de Ruyter has been named Eskom's new head.

  • Flag Carrier

    The escalating strike at SAA is set to test President Cyril Ramaphosa’s will.

  • The Namibian Link

    Evidence is mounting that VBS Mutual Bank aided another elaborate bank heist.

Loading...

WATCH LIVE | South African Airways briefs media as strike enters fifth day

14 minutes ago

sacca  |  saa  |  numsa
NEXT ON FIN24X

WATCH LIVE | South African Airways briefs media as strike enters fifth day

14 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
ANC, DA to give new Eskom boss a shot, as EFF says appointment is racist Nampak boss Andre de Ruyter appointed as new Eskom chief Eskom CEO appointment met with surprise, scepticism Unions meeting with Gordhan as SAA strike enters fifth day Escalating SAA strike to test Ramaphosa’s will
SA's junk spiral may deepen as S&P likely to cut outlook Ferial Haffajee: Iqbal Survé and how not to lead Escalating SAA strike to test Ramaphosa’s will How VBS plotters helped kill another bank, this time in Namibia Ferial Haffajee: Why should SAA employees pay for the sins of Dudu Myeni and Jacob Zuma?

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you think about private healthcare in SA?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...