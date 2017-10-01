YouTube tightens rules on external links

YouTube. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

Johannesburg - The world’s biggest streaming website YouTube has tightened rules around video creators, including external links in their videos.

Vloggers and content creators will now be required to join the YouTube Partner Program in order to use externally-linking end cards in videos.



“Creators are being asked to join the YouTube Partner program, so that we can evaluate the validity of the channel, as well as determine whether the channel is following our community guidelines and advertiser policies,” the streaming service said in a statement.



“This update is meant to curb abuse and does not affect current YouTube partners or existing end cards. Additionally channels do not have to actually monetize any videos as part of this requirement,” YouTube added.

The new rule means that video creators who upload their content to the website will only be able to monetise it once a channel reaches 10 000 public channel views.



The program lets creators earn money from advertisements served on their videos and from YouTube Red subscribers watching their content, according to its website.

In August YouTube's partner company Google announced that it would add warnings and disable advertising on videos that contain hate speech or promote terrorism.

Videos were not removed but new restrictions on viewing, sharing and making money on content were put in place.