WeChat to launch Miniapps in the New Year

(AFP)

Durban - Social and communication app WeChat is expected to launch its Miniapps on January 9.



Miniapps are described as the solution to prevent users from having to clear apps when needing space on their device.



The Miniapps will be web-based applications which will exist within WeChat and accessed through quick-response (QR) codes and offer a variety of functions and uses.



WeChat, which is owned by Chinese internet giant Tencent, rivals competitors such as Facebook owned WhatsApp.



The Chinese-built app has differentiated itself by enabling the development of apps within its ecosystem, such as local delivery service Picup, and payment technologies.

READ: WeChat eyes a slice of SA’s e-commerce pie

In November last year, WeChat South Africa launched its wallet tech, which allows electronic cash transfers and the ability to transact via cards verified by Visa and MasterCard.



Currently, WeChat makes use of QR code snap scan payments through the WeChat Wallet linked to a mobile standard bank account.



On Thursday, the company revealed the “2016 WeChat Data Report” at the 2017 WeChat Workshop Pro Edition event in China.



It was announced that WeChat currently has 768 million daily users showing a 35% year-on-year growth, behind Facebook's WhatsApp and Messenger seeing 1 billion users on each.

About 50% of the app’s users spent 90 minutes a day on the app, while the other 50% spent less than 90 minutes using the app.



It was also reported that 100 million voice and video calls were being connected through the app on a daily basis.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Fin24’s top stories