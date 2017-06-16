Twitter still free on MTN, but now capped

MTN. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24) RELATED ARTICLES ALERT: Moody’s downgrades Eskom, Sasol, MTN, ACSA… and more MTN South Sudan subscribers fall 10% since violence in July Turkcell’s $4.2bn MTN claim to be heard in SA Johannesburg - Network provider MTN said on Thursday that their free Twitter access has not been cancelled, but rather capped.In an emailed response to Fin24, MTN confirmed that Twitter is still available for free on MTN. “To thank our customers for making use of this service, we are extending the capping of the daily allocation of data to 500MB for Twitter usage. "This will be implemented during the course of next week,” the company said in response to an outburst on Twitter. The initial cap which irked MTN subscribers was 100MB.MTN said it is important for users to note though, that in line with standard industry fair usage policies, there are limitations that need to be considered. "Once the daily 500MB data limit on Twitter has been consumed, the subscriber will be charged applicable data rates,” it said.On Thursday, the company was lambasted on Twitter, with some users poking fun at the network. #sincemtncancelledfreetwitter kids should go back to voda's free mode on facebook pic.twitter.com/qr39hZJGht— 1992 (@PageWanWorld) June 15, 2017#SinceMTNCancelledFreeTwitter Mtn users have found a new way of entertainmenting themselves pic.twitter.com/ZGcEOTXKhZ— Palesa Mohlakoana ?? (@palesa_mhl) June 15, 2017#SinceMtnCancelledFreeTwitter ?? hurts more than a breakup. Mtn why ?? pic.twitter.com/d1MBFPUI3O— Tshegofatso blessing (@18JuneHBD) June 15, 2017Vodacom users after discovering what #MTN did to tweeps pic.twitter.com/SKsuwcAphk— Peace (@peacemanqoba45) June 15, 2017When I read the tweet that @MTNza is gonna cap the free tweeter on youth month u do that to youth? #freetwitter for youth pic.twitter.com/qLSjw5GiLi— Winta masike (@real_winta) June 15, 2017 Follow @KyleVenktessSUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox. Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter: Fin24’s top stories Read more about: mtn | free | twitter share: