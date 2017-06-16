Twitter still free on MTN, but now capped

MTN. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

Johannesburg - Network provider MTN said on Thursday that their free Twitter access has not been cancelled, but rather capped.



In an emailed response to Fin24, MTN confirmed that Twitter is still available for free on MTN.



“To thank our customers for making use of this service, we are extending the capping of the daily allocation of data to 500MB for Twitter usage.

"This will be implemented during the course of next week,” the company said in response to an outburst on Twitter.

The initial cap which irked MTN subscribers was 100MB.

MTN said it is important for users to note though, that in line with standard industry fair usage policies, there are limitations that need to be considered.

"Once the daily 500MB data limit on Twitter has been consumed, the subscriber will be charged applicable data rates,” it said.

On Thursday, the company was lambasted on Twitter, with some users poking fun at the network.