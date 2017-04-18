The iconic Tamagotchi set to make a comeback

Tamagotchi

Johannesburg - Much like the iconic Nokia 3310 and the VW Citi Golf – the virtual pet Tamagotchi is being re-released in this year.



The Tamagotchi was a hit keychain mini game from the 90s which required users to take care of their virtual pet by feeding and entertaining the creature on the Tamagotchi device.



Johannesburg veteran gamer and award-winning strategist MJ Khan, who has completed his Masters coursework on video game theory, said that the relaunch of the device was a smart marketing move.

“The re-release of the Tamagotchi to coincide with its storied 20-year anniversary is testament to the brand’s infectious allure that will surely transcend generations,” Khan said.



“It’s a smart marketing move as parents that once cherished the toy all those years ago, are likely to invest in one for their kids, extending the appeal,” he added.



The new device is expected to be smaller than the original one released two decades ago and may only be released in Japan.



However, this is not necessarily bad news as some local online retailers have already begun selling the original device from R80.

An app for the Tamagotchi has been available for download from app stores by original producer Bandai Namco Entertainment.



The Tamagotchi joins the ranks of other ‘old’ tech launches recently, like the Nokia 3310, which sparked the nostalgia of consumers who were fond of the brand.

The rebirthed 3310 was relaunched at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February.



However, the 3310 and Tamagotchi aren’t the only devices to be sold almost 20 years later.



The vinyl player, cassette tape and video game consoles from 20 years have aal been resurrected recently.

In South Africa the Atari Flashback 6, the Nintendo NES Classic edition and the Sega Mega Drive: Arcade Classic and Ultimate Portable player are all available for sale.



“The rise is probably due to a few reasons: The proliferation of emulators and the ease in which people can get older game files on mobile phones, single-board computers like Raspberry Pi and web browsers. One way to combat this as a manufacturer is to release your own version of the console,” Khan previously told Fin24.