Takealot apologises for late Christmas deliveries

Durban - Online shopping site, takealot.com has apologised to customers who had not received packages before Christmas.



“We've seen a record number of online sales at takealot.com over the 2016 festive season,” the company’s spokesperson Julie-Anne Walsh told Fin24.



Irate customers took to Facebook to lambast the online retailer after promised delivery dates of their items were not fulfilled.



“Still waiting for Santa .... 4 kids gifts still with Santa. Hubby birthday gift still at dispatch. Customer service tells me well whatever the manager tells you I can tell you ... there's nothing we can do sorry. R280 in airtime wasted trying to save Christmas ...,” one user said on the takealot Facebook page on Tuesday.

READ: Takealot, Foschini #BlackFriday websites crash

“So I'm one of the disappointed clients...placed my order and was given delivery date Fri 23rd...tried calling whole day Fri and Sat..I was so worried I'd miss the delivery...meanwhile it's still with courier since the 21st! Hasn't moved at all! Where is my bloody gift???? This is the sms i received apologies, your TAKEALOT order 9406538 is delayed. Our courier will deliver in the next 3 working days. We'll notify you again via SMS on day of delivery,” another user said on the page, also on Tuesday.



Takealot immediately took to the page to respond to the comments.



Despite preparation for increased volumes of orders, takealot told Fin24 that there was a “small percentage” of late deliveries.



“We anticipated and planned for the exceptionally high volume of customer orders by bolstering our resources throughout the business,” Walsh said.

“We met promised delivery dates as sent to customers in their Payment Confirmation emails, for the vast majority of orders,” she added.



“The small percentage of late deliveries are exceptions to the norm and are being addressed as quickly as possible by our dedicated Customer Service team, directly with any affected customers,” Walsh told Fin24.

@KyleVenktess on Twitter.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Fin24’s top stories