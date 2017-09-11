Showmax thrown in free for DStv Premium customers

ShowMax website. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

Johannesburg - DStv Premium customers will now get Showmax, worth R99 per month, at no charge.

In addition to gaining access to Showmax's catalogue of more than 25 000 TV show episodes and movies via the DStv Explora decoder, DStv Premium customers will also be able to access Showmax via the DStv Now app as well as their PC, laptop, mobile device, media player or smart TV.



"More and more customers are telling us they love to binge-watch box sets on DStv Catch Up and Showmax. It's the way the world is moving and that's why we're offering all our Premium customers Showmax, so they can enjoy this exceptional experience," said Mark Rayner, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

DStv said Showmax is a great way to discover and watch a series from the very beginning with previous seasons available.

Some of the series exclusive to Showmax include: The Young Pope, starring Jude Law and Diane Keaton; Taboo, starring Tom Hardy; Younger, about which Glamour Magazine said "nothing on TV has ever captured the Sex and the City vibe like Younger has"; Kingdom, MMA action drama starring Nick Jonas; Class, Dr Who spinoff based at the Coal Hill School in London familiar to all Whovians.

Recent additions only on Showmax include Harlots, described by Variety as "Think Downton Abbey meets Game of Thrones" and Tut, starring Ben Kingsley. In October the third season of Mr Robot will be added weekly, fresh from the US, and all seven seasons of Game of Thrones will also be available.

The Showmax subscription gives customers access to two concurrent streams on different devices, so parents can watch their shows on the big screen while the kids watch cartoons on their tablet.



Showmax also gives customers the option to download up to 25 TV shows and movies to their smartphone or tablet for viewing later.



*Fin24 is part of Media24 which is owned by Naspers.



