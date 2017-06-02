Science Indaba hopes to inspire youth

Nkosana Madi with his motorised hybrid bicycle.

Johannesburg - South Africa's science department hopes to attract the country's brightest stars at their Youth in Science, Technology and Innovation Indaba next week.

The department called on the country's youth, innovators and tech industry role players to seek inspiration at the indaba, taking place at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) International Convention Centre in Pretoria, on 9 and 10 June.

The Indaba, in line with the National Youth Policy (NYP) for 2015–2020, was specifically developed for young people in South Africa. It has a distinct focus on addressing the specific challenges and immediate needs of the country’s youth, the department said.

Tshepang Mosiea, director for sustainable human settlements at the Department of Science and Technology (DST) told Fin24 that were many opportunities for the youth to seek jobs and create jobs in the science and technology field. “There is realisation that the future of Sout Africa as well as the future for the youth is through science and technology.”

He added that “the aim of the Indaba is to showcase the opportunities young people have in the field, teach them about entrepreneurship and innovation and how the industry can create jobs.”



The event is targeting participation of youth entrepreneurs, youth enterprises, innovators and captains of industry responsible for innovation uptake and innovation enterprise support and development.



The aim of the conference is to develop an implementable plan of action to improve youth participation and advancement in science, technology and innovation based economy.



During the recent National Budget, it was announced that the DST would spend most o R23.7b allocation over the medium term in producing new knowledge, developing human capital, and building infrastructure for research and innovation.

The DST recently began funding innovations by youth inventors in the hope of incubating their ideas, turning them into commercial business models, through the Grassroots Innovation programme, hosted by the CSIR and the department’s Technology Localisation Implementation Unit (TLIU).



One such innovator is Nkosana Madi from Springs in Gauteng who developed an inexpensive hybrid motorised bicycle. Madi had a vision to create a large number of these hybrid bicycles to help people who live in KwaThema, but work in Springs.

Through the Department of Science and Technology and the CSIR's Technology Localisation Implementation Unit (TLIU), Nkosana’s vision is to mass produce these motorised bicycles to help his community members travel to work.



Nkosana was incubated into the Grassroots Innovation Programme with the aim of commercialising his innovation and - with the support of the TLIU - turning it into a business.

