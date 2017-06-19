TechNews

OUTSurance slated over 'racist' Father's Day ad

54 minutes ago - Kyle Venktess, Fin24
Post a comment 0

Screengrab from OUTsurance advert

RELATED ARTICLES

Johannesburg - A Father's Day advert by OUTsurance has landed the company in hot water, with numerous Twitter users lambasting the insurer and threatening to cancel their policies. 

The advert, which drew fire for only depicting white fathers as good parents, was called racist by numerous users. Scores of users took to Twitter to call the company out for not featuring black fathers in the video. 

In response, OUTsurance posted a short tweet to apologise for the advert. 

“We apologise for our Father's Day video. It did not appropriately represent SA's demographics. It was an unintentional oversight,” the company tweeted from its @OUTsurance account.

The insurer further seemed to blame a junior staff member for the production of the video, with other reports stating it had not been approved by senior management.

The video has since been removed online.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Read more about: outsurance  |  racism  |  advert

More In This Category

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 