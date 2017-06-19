OUTSurance slated over 'racist' Father's Day ad

Screengrab from OUTsurance advert

Johannesburg - A Father's Day advert by OUTsurance has landed the company in hot water, with numerous Twitter users lambasting the insurer and threatening to cancel their policies.



The advert, which drew fire for only depicting white fathers as good parents, was called racist by numerous users. Scores of users took to Twitter to call the company out for not featuring black fathers in the video.

In response, OUTsurance posted a short tweet to apologise for the advert.



“We apologise for our Father's Day video. It did not appropriately represent SA's demographics. It was an unintentional oversight,” the company tweeted from its @OUTsurance account.

The insurer further seemed to blame a junior staff member for the production of the video, with other reports stating it had not been approved by senior management.



The video has since been removed online.

Cancelling #Outsurance today felt like getting my land back! One step at the time! Any alternative FSP? African-Respect Prospect...LOL — Radical Transformer (@Real_DK_Dike) June 19, 2017

As a proud black father I just cancelled My business insurance with Outsurance & Car Insurance.. pic.twitter.com/tJJYpZrfjQ — ernest marope (@kmarope) June 19, 2017

Highly disgusted by the racism in this country. — Prince_Ndleleni (@TheRealPrince_N) June 19, 2017

#OutSurance thank you I dont have a outsurance policy — Bushi (@ElginMalgas) June 19, 2017

Well done Vuyo! If you're Black and with @OUTsurance we call on you to cancel your membership IMMEDIATELY after their racist ad! https://t.co/C1Spnv6bIr — DJ Franky (@FrankySA) June 19, 2017