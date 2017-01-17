This online tool wants to help you find cheaper fibre prices

Johannesburg - With an increase in fibre connections to the home and numerous service providers to choose from, a Cape Town-based company is comparing service providers' prices.



Fibre package comparison website 'Fibre Tiger' finds and compares numerous fibre packages available from various service providers.

The website www.fibretiger.co.za features sliders at the top of the page, where users are able to set a minimum and maximum price of between R300 and R2500 as well as minimum download speeds of 4 Mbp/s second up to 60 Mbp/s for maximum speeds.

The site is the brainchild of developer, Jacques du Rand, who said once limits are set, the site will then order fibre packages, comparing attributes and multiple variables like shaping, amount of data, capacity, price and contracts available.

“We created it in frustration of comparing fibre packages. It has since been a project of passion and pride,” He told Fin24.

“We launched late December 2016 and the feedback has been fantastic thus far. It's free for ISPs to list and we will look at ways for them to highlight some of their best packages,” he added.



Du Rand said that the Internet Service Provider list page on the site aims to have a unified list to get the support and Fair Usage Policy information for each ISP.

“It’s interesting to see how popular the ISPs are relative to each other. We really hope to highlight some of the smaller ISPs and their packages which are very good value but the end users are not really familiar with the 'smaller' ISPs,” he said.



“Most people don't know that you first need to select an available network in your area and then you can select almost any supporting ISP,” du Rand said.



Since its launch he said that the site had seen week on week, almost doubling in traffic growth.

