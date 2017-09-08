Navy ships on display at Durban Port Festival this weekend

The SAS Isaac Dyobha

Johannesburg - Durban’s port will be opened to the public this weekend, with visitors able to tour South African Navy ships, learn about sea rescue and listen to live music and entertainment.

The Durban 2017 Port Festival kicks off on Saturday at 9am and ends on Sunday afternoon.

Numerous vessels will also be opened to the public, and attendees will able able to interact with SA Navy divers at a special diving tank.

Other events include visiting the Transnet National Ports Authority's new tugboats, a sailing regatta, sea rescue displays and watersports

Visitors will also be able to attend a maritime business and careers exhibition.

Oupa Moraile, spokesperson for Naval Base Durban, said the weekend was an opportunity for members of the public to learn about careers in the navy.

"This is even more important for Durban as we are in the process of upgrading the existing Naval Station back to a fully operational Naval Base,” he said.

The Port Authority’s Durban manager Moshe Motlohi said the idea behind the festival was to bring communities closer to the country's ports.



“Port access has been restricted since the advent of the global ISPS code of safety and security for ports a few years ago, and as a result communities have become disconnected from the ports," he said.

"While we do need to adhere to these requirements, we are also aware of the need to develop and nurture relationships with our communities and ensure that they are exposed to the work we do, and the opportunities that exist for them through the ports."

The festival gates will ope at 9am on Saturday and Sunday, and close by late afternoon.

Tickets cost R30 for adults and R10 for children and are available via Computicket

The Durban 2017 Port Festival is being hosted by the Transnet National Ports Authority, in partnership with eThekwini Municipality, MSC Cruises, African Marine Solutions and the South African Navy.