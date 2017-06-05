NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

    We need to get rid of the canker that's eating our democracy alive, says Mandi Smallhorne.

    There seems to be a groundswell among unions and citizens to see principles put into practice.

    SA's political crisis is threatening the Reserve Bank's fragile calm, says Jac Laubscher.

LIVE: Apple announces what software to expect in next products

2017-06-05 18:53

Kyle Venktess, Fin24

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2017 is set to kick off, with a pre-conference briefing on Monday night.

Last Updated at 19:20
19:20
New features coming to WatchOS including Siri watchface.
19:18
Amazon comes Apple.
19:17
Tim Cook praises youngest and oldest Apple software developers.
19:13
Apple CEO, Tim Cook takes the stage.
19:11
Briefing is about to begin.
19:06
It is speculated that Apple will announce software update for iOS, tvOS and macOS.
19:04
Apple’s executives will take to the stage to announce new software coming to the company’s products like the iPhone and Mac devices, with possible teasers to what can be expected from its next gadgets. 
18:57
Attendees are gathering for the press briefing about to take place.
18:54
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2017 is set to kick off, with a pre-conference briefing on Monday night. Apple's executives will take to the stage to announce new software coming to the company's products like the iPhone and Mac devices, with possible teasers to what can be expected from its next gadgets. It is rumored that Apple will announce software update for iOS, tvOS and macOS. Ahead of the conference, a new Apple  'Files' app made available from the App Store.
