It's open sesame for drivers as Sandton City parking goes ticketless

(Photo: iStock)

Cape Town - Sandton City and Mandela Square visitors can now ditch ticketed parking vouchers for automated payment, which recognises number plates and automatically opens boom gates.



Shoppers and visitors who want to use the new parking payment system can download an app or sign up to the admyt system, which will require login credentials and credit card or debit card details.



The admyt app is free and charges are the same as for normal paper tickets, or occasionally better - good deals are sometimes negotiated and are available for download on iOS and Android.

Once information is inputted, the shopper can simply drive up to the boom gate of his choice. Booms will open automatically through number plate recognition, by means of a camera at the boom gates. The same occurs on departure. The parking fee will be charged to the driver's credit or debit card, and admyt will send on the parking receipt afterwards.

The company behind the technology told Fin24 that all card details are securely stored using encryption technology.



Payment tokens are sent to parking management, with no one able to view the user’s information.



Preston Gaddy, general manager of the Sandton Precinc, said: “With the rise of technological innovation in the world, today’s public have come to know and appreciate technology for making almost everything in life a lot easier."

Admyt recently launched similar parking options in shopping centres in Benmore Gardens, Rivonia Village and Cradlestone Mall.