iPhone disappointment hammers suppliers

iPhone X
Hong Kong - Apple’s latest products are getting a thumbs down, at least by investors
in the company’s Asian suppliers. That’s especially bad news for Taiwan
equities.
Hon Hai Precision Industry, which assembles the iPhone and other
Apple devices, has fallen 10% in Taipei since Apple unveiled its
collection of new gadgets for the holidays this month. Other suppliers
across the region, including Taiwan’s Pegatron and South Korea’s
LG Innotek have plunged more than 13%.
Taiwan’s $1.1trn
equity market is particularly exposed to the swinging fortunes of Apple
products, due to the dominance of parts manufacturers. Hon Hai and
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Apple’s main chip-maker,
together make up a quarter of the Taiex total weighting, while exports
account for more than half of the island’s gross domestic product.
"Orders of the new iPhone have disappointed the market and foreign
investors may continue net selling Taiwan stocks," said
Alan Tseng, Taipei-based vice president at Capital Investment
Management. "The retreat of Apple suppliers has pulled down the
benchmark index and could drag the index even lower in the coming
month."
Overseas investors
pulled a net $677m from the island’s stock market last week, the
biggest outflows in three months. Earlier optimism that the iPhone would
bolster Taiwan earnings had sent the Taiex to a 17-year high as inflows
swelled. The Taiex slid 0.8% as of 11:21 local time, poised
for its lowest close in a month.
Apple iPhone 8 pre-orders are "substantially lower" than iPhone 7 and
iPhone 6 levels, Rosenblatt Securities analyst
Jun Zhang wrote in a note last week. Initial feedback suggests iPhone 8
volume is below predecessors in the US and even more so in China,
according to Zhang.
Hon Hai was down 1.9% in Taipei. Other suppliers also fell on
Monday. AAC Technologies Holdings retreated 4.8% in Hong
Kong, while China Airlines - which had rallied on bets its cargo
operations will benefit from orders by Apple - retreated 3.9%.
SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.
Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter: