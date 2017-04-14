Huawei wants top spot glory in South Africa

Huawei P10

Johannesburg - Chinese giant, Huawei is banking on the launch of the flagship smartphones the P10 and P10 Plus to carry the brand to becoming one of the top two selling manufacturers in South Africa, the company said on Thursday.

The goal seems within reach as the company saw growth of 90% brand awareness in South Africa and 76% globally.



To complement the achievement, Huawei is also the best smartphone they have ever produced to the country – the P10.



With stiff competition from South Korean counterparts, Samsung and LG with the launch of their S8 and G6 devices, respectively, Huawei SA managing director, Zhao Likun said that each device that entered the market offered different advantages.

READ: Huawei vows to shake up business for tougher 2017

“Samsung’s S8 has the display, while devices like the P10 have great dual cameras,” he told Fin24.



With an increase in market share over the years and brand awareness at an all-time high for the company, Likun said that the company’s first priority was high quality.



“Our focus for high quality is not only for devices but for all equipment,” Likun said.



“I have seen that South Africans have love for the brand from customers, promoters and store managers,” he added.

Likun said that the consumers expressed interest in the company’s ‘P series’, flagship smartphones, and their larger screened ‘Mate series’ smartphones.

Huawei being one of the biggest phablet sellers in South Africa.



In November last year, Huawei said that it was targeting doubling its smartphone market share in South Africa with a market share of between 10% and 13%



Globally, Huawei has the world’s third largest smartphone shipments after Apple and Samsung, according to research by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

READ: Huawei eyes doubling its SA smartphone market share

An IDC report released in August 2016 further said that Huawei’s global market share grew from 8.4% in Q1 of 2016 to 9.3% in Q2.



Apple’s market share was at 11.7% while Samsung stood at 22.8% for Q2.



Existing products such as the Y-series, G-series and the Mate series are expected to drive local market share growth.



The company also plans to roll out more customer service stores this year.



The first two customer service centres were opened in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg and Canal Walk, in Cape Town in September and another store opened recently in the Mall of Africa in Midrand.



Services offered include training sessions, on-site device repairs, free device engraving and accessories for devices, among other things.



Likun said that the stores boasted a two hour quick repair service time for P series, Mate series and G series devices with a door-to-door delivery service, expected soon.