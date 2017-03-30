How to make an internet of intelligent things work for Africa

Cape Town - Late in 2016 Senegal’s Banque Regionale De Marches announced the launch of the eCFA Franc; a cryptocurrency for the countries of the West African Monetary Union
– Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Togo and
Guinea-Bissau.
This and similar innovations mark the coming of age of a
new generation of applications – an Internet of Intelligent Things –
that could provide a new infrastructure for economic development across
Africa.
The Internet of Things
is a network of physical devices, vehicles, buildings and other items.
They are equipped with electronics, software, sensors and network
connectivity so they can collect and exchange data. There’s wide
enthusiasm about spectacular innovations such as Intelligent refrigeratorsand driverless cars. But a quieter revolution is underway in everyday systems and facilities, such as financial services.
There are particular possibilities here for Africa. The potential for the continent’s economic growth is well established. There’s also an abundance of opportunity for digital innovation. This was clear from a recent continent wide entrepreneurship competition organised by the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business.
More broadly, the new Internet of Things has the potential to
compensate for Africa’s legacies of underdevelopment. The key here is
the development of the blockchain from a fringe concept into a
mainstream digital innovation.
The blockchain and Africa
The blockchain, mostly known as the technology that underpins digital currency Bitcoin,
is an almost incorruptible digital ledger of transactions, agreements
and contracts that is distributed across thousands of computers,
worldwide.
It has the potential to be both foundation and springboard for a new developmental infrastructure.
New blockchain platforms such as Ethereum
are supporting the development of distributed applications. These
“DApps” can provide accessible ways to use the blockchain. They act like
“autonomous agents” – little brains that receive and process
information, make decisions and take actions.
These new capabilities
will have widespread implications when linked to cryptocurrencies
through “smart contacts” that are also securely recorded in the
blockchain.
DApps provide a practical and affordable means of making Things
intelligent and able to interact directly with other Things. They can be
programmed to take data-informed actions without human intervention.
These innovations will have particular benefits across Africa.
Economic growth is underpinned and enabled by appropriate financial
services. Early internet-based innovations such as Kenya’s M-PESA
have clearly demonstrated the appetite for accessible,
Internet-financial services.
But many small and medium businesses are
still restricted. Their owners usually can’t access standard loan
financing. Banks will not extend credit facilities without traditional
title deeds to land and buildings, or a conventional payslip.
Don and Alex Tapscott have shown in their recent book
that the new blockchain can be “the ledger of everything”. A house can
become an intelligent entity registered on a secure, distributed
database once it’s tagged with a geospatial reference and sensors that
monitor its continuing existence.
The owner of the asset can, through an Ethereum-based smart contract,
secure a loan to expand a start-up enterprise. Intermediary
arrangements become unnecessary. Economist Hernando de Soto has
suggested this could create “a revolution in property rights”.
Water and energy
Property and financing aren’t the only areas where the new Internet
of Intelligent Things has the potential to compensate for Africa’s
legacies of underdevelopment.
Economic growth also depends on affordable and reliable services like water and energy. Water is an increasingly scarce resource in many parts of Africa. This is particularly true in cities. Rapid population increases are making old precepts of urban planning redundant.
Technology can help. Autonomous agents positioned across all aspects
of water reticulation systems can monitor supplies of potable, storm and
waste water. These “little brains” can take appropriate actions to
detect and report damage and leakage and close off supply lines. Smart
devices can also monitor water quality to detect health hazards. They
can regulate and charge for water consumption.
Similarly, for the supply of energy, smart devices are already being
deployed across conventional and ageing power grids in other parts of
the world. In Australia, for
instance, intelligent monitors detect when an individual pole is in
trouble. They then report the fault and call out a repair crew. They can
also communicate with other poles to redirect the supply and preserve
the grid’s integrity.
In parallel with conventional supply systems, new digital
technologies can enable full integration with renewable sources of
energy and the intelligent management of supply at the household level.
The new blockchain is designed for secure peer-to-peer transactions
combined with incorruptible contracts between multiple parties.
Individual households can manage their own supply and demand to
incorporate self-generated energy. A house equipped with a simple
windmill and a roof made up of photovoltaic tiles could sell surplus
power to a neighbour in need. They could also buy from another house to
meet a shortfall.
Such microgrids are already in development.
The combination of ubiquitous and affordable bandwidth and low cost
autonomous agents could bring affordable energy to communities that have
never enjoyed reliable electricity supply.
A new infrastructure built up in this way could be a springboard for
economic development – from small enterprises that would have the
resources to take innovations to scale, to significant household
efficiencies and increases in consumer purchasing power. As has been the
pattern with previous digital technologies, costs of production will
fall dramatically as the global market for intelligent things explodes.
That which seems extraordinary today will be everyday tomorrow.
So what’s standing in the way?
Established interests
It’s not the technology that’s holding Africa back from embracing the
Internet of Things. Rather, it’s the established interests in play.
These include state enterprises and near-monopolies that are heavily
invested in conventional systems, local patronage networks and
conventional banks, and the failure of political vision.
What’s needed is effective public policy and business to ensure that
the potential of this next wave of digital innovation is realised.
Government and civil society innovators need to be directing much of
their attention here.
This is why the West African Monetary Union’s cryptocurrency
initiative is encouraging. It’s a step towards the future that Don and
Alex Tapscott envision;
a move towards an Internet that’s driven by the falling costs of
bargaining, policing, and enforcing social and commercial agreements.
In this new space integrity, security, collaboration, the privacy of
all transactions will be the name of the game. So too will the creation
and distribution of value. And that’s great news for Africa.
* Martin Hall is an Emeritus Professor at the University of Cape Town.