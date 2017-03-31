How the Internet of Things will change everyday life

Johannesburg - Have you ever forgotten whether or not you switch off your stove or iron, or closed your doors before leaving home?



The Internet of Things makes that kind of paranoia a thing of the past.



The Internet of Things Forum Africa 2017, which concluded on Thursday, showcased latest innovations by IoT role-players and industry leaders have a platform for discussion around the future of the industry.



On showcase at the conference was Huawei’s connected home, which through a series of gadgets and an app, a user was able to almost completely control every electronic device in the home, from light switches to TVs.



A smart TV can display connected devices in the home with smoke detectors, computers, smart plugs and other devices all feeding information to the user, which can also be controlled in the home through a smart table with its own display and touch controls.



Huawei are currently working on a smart mirror, which will advise a user on what to wear on a specific day, according to the user’s agenda for the day and weather.



It can also rate how the user is dressed according to latest fashion trends and advise the user what else to wear.



Huawei's IoT Marketing Director, David Hoelscher, who is in charge of the global marketing of Huawei’s IoT solution told Fin24 that IoT was in the stages of still being developed.



“IoT is in the process of actively becoming more standardised. We are already seeing more devices monitored and IoT utilised on site,” Hoelscher told Fin24.



He added that there were huge opportunities for IoT and that the industry was here stay.



Huawei has also been working with operators to rollout IoT solutions to Africa.



“This year Huawei has made a lot of great progress with our customers to prepare for commercial deployment in South Africa, it’s our hope South Africans will benefit from IoT services soon,” Hoelscher said.



But IoT is making a mainstream appearance in the country sooner than expected.



The Chinese company have inked a deal with MTN to provide IoT units to South African Breweries (SAB).



How the technology works is that Huawei provide door units, which are activated when a refrigerator door is opened.



Another sensor is inside the refrigerator and counts the number of bottles, while a camera monitors who can and has accessed the refrigerator.



The IoT Forum Africa conference took place on Wednesday and Thursday this week with IoT thought leaders presenting key topics and illustrating how solutions are impacting various industries.