Google helps keep New Year's resolution fitness goals

Johannesburg - Google will now help users keep their New Year’s fitness resolutions through an update on the Calendar app.



The update will help users find time during schedules for exercise activities and to reach their goals.



“If you’re setting out to achieve a goal, seeing progress can be a great motivation. Goals in Google Calendar makes finding time for activities like hitting the gym or going on more runs easy,” the company said in a post on their official blog.



Users will be able to connect Google Fit and Apple Health to your fitness goals in the Google Calendar such as “run 3 times a week” with the app helping the user find time and stick to it.

When a user does an activity in a fitness app, the app will record the activity and used it to mark goals in Google Calendar as “done” automatically.



A new visual performance tracker is also included in the app.



“With this integration, future goal times will be even more tailored based on when you’re most likely to complete them,” Google said.



“Say you set a goal to run at 6:30 every other morning but aren’t actually hitting your stride until 7:15 — Google Calendar has you covered and will adjust accordingly,” they went further to say.



This means that the app will also help users find the best time to do an activity.

