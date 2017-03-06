Africa can be a global tech leader, says Cisco

Hilton Romanski, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for network hardware company, Cisco.

Sun City - The eyes of the world are back on Africa and there is an opportunity for South Africa and the continent to provide leadership in innovation and technology.



This is according to a keynote by Hilton Romanski - who is Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for network hardware company Cisco - during the opening of the Cisco Connect South Africa 2017 conference currently being held in Sun City in the North West.

“Technology is an enabler of freedom and presents unimaginable opportunities for Africa,” Romanski said.

According to the United Nations, within the next 20 years Africa’s working age population is expected to be over one billion, larger than China’s or India’s.



While only 2% of the African economy is currently consists of internet-related services, this figure is expected to grow to 7% or $315bn by 2025.



“Africa is geographically in the centre of the world, between the East and West, and an emerging powerhouse of the Global South,” Romanski said.



“Technology holds the chance for Africa to build more open societies and for some countries to leapfrog others,” he added.



Cisco Connect South Africa brings players from the ICT industry for a three-day conference to showcase how connected technology can manage assets, services, and costs.

“When it comes to optimising every aspect of network for business success, together with Cisco our partners offer the best value-based solutions because we are trusted technology advisers,” said Cathy Smith, Managing Director, Cisco Southern Africa.



Cisco Connect is currently taking place in Sun City from 5 to 7 March.

Kyle Venktess is attending Cisco Connect at Sun City for Fin24 on invitation of Cisco South Africa.

