Your guide to the biggest smartphones heading to SA

Hisense C30 Rock

Johannesburg - A wave of smartphones launched last month at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, will be released to the South African market in the next few weeks.



This year saw top manufacturers such as Sony, Samsung, Hisense, LG and Huawei launch a range of devices at the biggest mobile device gathering in the world.



On Thursday, Hisense became the first manufacturer to announce the arrival of their smartphone, the C30 Rock, into the South African market.



Seen as one of the most durable smartphones today, the Rock features an IK04 level shock resistance rating as well as IP68 certified rating making the device dust and water resistant.



On Wednesday, Samsung in South Africa will host a live-stream local event to the international launch of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, which will take place in New York.



Although the S8 was not announced at MWC, Samsung opted to launch three new high-end tablet computers, amid the recovery from the recall of the explosion-prone Note 7 devices last year.



On April 4, LG are expected to announce the G6 smartphone to the local market.



South Korean electronics manufacturer LG took a step backward from their previous flagship smartphone when launching their G6 device in Barcelona.



The manufacturer seemed to have gone back to basics after the launch of the G5 smartphone at last year’s MWC, including a smaller camera in the new device, and no more modular functionality, which had been launched with the G5.

Unlike other manufacturers who launched devices at MWC and have alluded to their arrival in the country, Sony has remained mum on what will be available locally.



However, at MWC the Japanese multinational Sony announced a mini projector for Android devices, two smartphones and a hearing aid look-alike – an earbud headphone.



The Xperia XA1 and the 6-inch sized display Xperia XA1 Ultra were announced at the event and are likely the next devices South Africans can expect from Sony.

Sony has said that a local launch will be taking place in the first week of April at Vodaworld in Midrand, Gauteng.



With a gap in the market left by the launch of the S8 at MWC, arguably the best smartphone launched at the event was the Huawei P10.

The Chinese manufacturer’s latest flagship device included one of the best cameras ever released in the market with a dual Leica lens.



Huawei have not given an indication as to when their next product launch will take place in South Africa.



