What SA can expect to pay for new era iPhone X

Johannesburg - If past iPhone releases and associated costs are a guide, the new iPhone X which Apple is hyping as the "future of the smartphone" could cost over R18 000 when it arrives on South African shores, based on Fin24 calculations.

On Tuesday, on the tenth anniversary of the launch of the first iPhone, Apple unveiled three new phones: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

“With the introduction of iPhone ten years ago, we revolutionised the mobile phone with Multi-Touch," said Jony Ive, Apple’s chief design officer in a statement to coincide with the new phone's release. "iPhone X marks a new era for iPhone — one in which the device disappears into the experience.”

But what will the iPhone X cost?

While Apple announced the phone's price in the US ($999), and some regional Apple websites gave prices for major markets, there is as yet still no word for SA.



When the iPhone 7 was launched in September last year, the base price announced in the US was $649. This was just over R9 000 at that time.

But when the iPhone 7 reached South African shores on October 14, it retailed at R12 999, a hike of 44% from the original rand dollar exchange on the date it was announced.

As the rand also weakened slightly over this period, the hike was not as great as it seems at first glance.

Using similar calculations for the iPhone X, gives a ballpark price of R18 361.

This is calculated by changing the iPhone X's price from dollars ($999) into rands (R13 115) at today's exchange rate of R13.11/$, and then adding 40% to the price, a similar increase to what the iPhone 7 experienced.

Of course, there are many variables that may change this price; the exchange rate may change, Apple's shipping costs may have decreased in the meantime, and it may decide that the price of over R18 000 is simply too much for South Africa.

But there are signs that, in other countries where the phone's price has been revealed, a 40 % increase is not too much.

According to Bloomberg, the iPhone X's new price in India is 89 000 rupees, or the equivalent of $1 390.82. This is a 39% increase of the iPhone X's price in the US.

What to expect The iPhone X, pronounced "iPhone 10", will feature a Super Retina Display on its almost borderless screen. Apple has ditched the home button on the device, which also uses facial recognition technology to unlock the device. In a statement, Apple said the iPhone X will be available for pre-order on October 27 in "more than 55 countries and territories", and in stores from November 3. It did not name the countries however.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, meanwhile,will retail at $699 and at $799 respectively.



While the new phones garnered all the attention on Tuesday, Apple also announced a new 4K Apple TV and its new Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular capabilities.

*Disclaimer: Fin24 calculations are based on the cost of previous iPhones launch prices in South African and Fin24 cannot be held liable if final prices differ.