The smartphone you can shower with and drop from almost anywhere

Hisense C30 Rock

Johannesburg - Never has there been a device that could be subjected to so much torture, violence and punishment, and live to tell a tale with a cracked screen. No it's not the 3310, it’s the Hisense C30 Rock.



But why? Every smartphone in a user’s palm feels delicate, and people tend to feel they need to take care of it.



This isn’t the case with the C30 - the moment you get hold of the device, it definitely feels more solid in the hand.



The C30 has a textured backing with a golden rim and buttons around the device.



Fin24 decided to put the C30 Rock through its paces more stringently than any other smartphone.



The C30 survived being submerged in water, dropped onto a carpet from two flights of stairs, thrown from a balcony on to grass, dropkicked through the office and numerous bumps off a table onto a concrete floor.



The device managed to survive all of this with a scratch from its rubber case, which comes with the device, and after even after all the torture still looked brand new.



WARNING: Fin24 advises users not try this with their C30 Rock device or any other smartphone



The C30 Rock is essentially a mid-range device. However, it boasts impressive specifications such as a 32 gigabyte onboard memory, expandable up to 128 gigabytes through an SD card, 3 gigabytes of RAM, a 16 megapixel primary camera and a 5 megapixel facing camera.



The C30 Rock features a 5.2 inch display with multitouch and 1080x1920 resolution. It has a 1.4 GHz Oct-Core processor running the Android Nougat operating system.



The device comes fitted with a 3000 MAh battery, sufficient for its screen size and functionality. However, it tends to drain quite easily especially when running GPS navigation apps and other power-consuming apps like Facebook.



The phone is able to capture great images on its 16 megapixel camera, the best part being that it can do this underwater with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.



The C30 is definitely the most durable smartphone on the market, offering its user peace of mind should it fall to the floor from an average hip-height distance.



Take it in the shower, drop it in the pool – the C30 will survive almost all of it.



Locally, the C30 Rock is available at retailers as well as selected online retailers. It sells for a recommended retail price of R4 499.





