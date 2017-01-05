Samsung to ‘soon’ reveal cause of exploding Note 7s

Tim Baxter, president of Samsung Electronics America, kicked off the company's CES press conference by addressing issues around its Note 7. (Photo: Gareth van Zyl, Fin24)

Las Vegas - It took just the first few seconds of a Samsung press conference on Wednesday for the company to address its problematic Note 7 handset.

Last year, Samsung was forced to recall its Note 7 smartphone range following several complaints about devices exploding and catching fire.

Airlines across the globe also moved to ban the Note 7 from flights and kiosks have been set up at airports to collect the phone.

Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, which runs from January 5-9 2017, Samsung on Wednesday addressed the elephant in the room.

"As you know, this year was a challenging year for Samsung," said Tim Baxter, president and chief operating officer of Samsung Electronics America.

"Some of you were directly impacted, and many of you certainly saw the media coverage.

"We continue our intensive efforts to understand what happened," said Baxter.

Baxter went on to say that Samsung would "very soon” be sharing a report on the root cause of the explosions.

But the company indicated that it’s also moving on from the Note 7 debacle.

"Despite our setbacks, we have not, nor will we, stop innovating. In fact we've made significant strides in the US," said Baxter.

As part of its press briefing on Wednesday, Samsung outlined its plans for the year as well as the launch of new devices that include Chromebook laptops that run Android apps and a new gaming laptop.

