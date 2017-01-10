Samsung smartwatches can now be used with iPhones

Samsung's Gear S. (Odd Andersen, AFP)

Johannesburg - iPhone users will now be able to use a Samsung Gear device with their Apple smartphone, after the South Korean company released an app in iTunes to pair the devices.



The Samsung Gear app will connect Gear S, Gear S2, Gear Fit 2 health and fitness tracker and Gear S3 smartwatches to an iPhone.



Before the launch of the app, the Gear devices were compatible only with other Android devices.



The app will manage and monitor the Samsung Gear smartwatch and applications installed through Gear appstore.



Through the Samsung Gear app, users will be able to connect to and disconnect from a mobile device and find the Gear device through the smartphone.



The smartwatch will be paired via an established Bluetooth connection with an iPhone, and will also push notifications from apps and other notifications from the smartphone.



Users will also be able to download Samsung’s S Health app which collates data from the smartwatch to the iPhone.



While Apple has released numerous variants of the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Series 2 fairly recently, Samsung launched its first smart wearable – the Galaxy Gear - in 2013.



The device featured 4 GB of storage and a 1.9 megapixel camera in the strap, and allowed users to answer calls through the watch.



Samsung has since adapted the technology in its first smartwatches and fitness bands into a newer device that is more reminiscent of a traditional watch, in the form of devices like the Gear S3.



