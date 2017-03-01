Samsung unwraps its latest tablets at Barcelona congress

Samsung Tab 3
Barcelona - Samsung has announced three new tablets this week at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain - the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 and a 10 and 12-inch version of the Samsung Galaxy Book.
The Galaxy Tab S3 comes fitted with a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display and the Galaxy Book features a 10.6-inch LCD version and 12-inch Super AMOLED version.
The new tablets boast impressive specifications including HDR (High Dynamic Range) Galaxy Tab S3 and Galaxy Book 12-inch support for videos in HDR for more vivid viewing of content.
The iconic S Pen, one of the best styluses on the market, also saw an upgrade with a smaller 0.7mm tip and increased pressure sensitivity.
The S Pen also has a 'Screen Off Memo' feature to quickly write notes, PDF Annotation for editing and drawing functions with Advanced Drawing Tools feature.
Both tablets include a 13-megapixel rear camera which includes auto-focus and a 5-megapixel facing camera for selfie photos and video calling.
The tablets also include expandable storage through storage upgrade cards and fast-charge capabilities.
The devices support up to 12 hours of video playback on the Galaxy Tab S3 and up to 10.5 hours of video playback on the 12-inch Samsung Book.
Samsung did have a teaser for the Galaxy S8 smartphone at the congress this week, but this device is only scheduled for release at the end of March.
