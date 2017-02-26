REVIEWED: iPhone, just kidding - it's the Xiaomi 4A

Xiaomi 4A

Johannesburg - Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi has made an aggressive push into the South African market in recent years – offering devices with high specifications at competitive prices.



The most recent of which is the Redmi 4A, which beats almost any device available today with its price and features.



The device was announced last November and boasts a light weight of just 131.5 grams.



The 4A is fitted with a 5-inch display with a 720x1280 pixel resolution.



The device features 16GB of internal storage and microSD card slot for expanded memory.



For an entry-level device, the 4A boasts big features like it’s 13 megapixel camera with HD video recording.

Although the front-facing camera is only 5 megapixels, Xiaomi managed to carry on their legacy of capturing brilliant selfies on smaller cameras on the 4A.

Under the hood, the device features 2GB RAM, a Snapdragon 425 chipset and a 3120mAh Li-Ion battery boasting 16 hours of talk-time.



The 4A comes in gold and rose gold colours, but what is more appealing is that the device's design easily rivals that of a high-end smartphone.



The device is also a dual-SIM, offering the convenience of being able to house two sim cards from different networks.



The 4A looks and feel very similar to an iPhone and with the specs the device offers makes it a strong contender to buying an older model of the smartphone from Apple.



But the cherry on top is the price of this device.



The Xiaomi 4A comes in at a price of R1999, which is almost impossible to be beat by any manufacturer right now.



