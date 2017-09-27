REVIEW: The Nokia 8 is made for video blogging

Nokia 8

Johannesburg - Mobile device manufacturer Nokia has burst onto the scene in an effort to regain its former glory.



After its licensing rights were handed over to HMD Global, it has seen a solid comeback.

Earlier this year it released the Nokia 3310, and now it has launched the Nokia 8.



The Nokia 8 may come to be known as the vlogger’s best friend, as the device offers its users the ability to record video using the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

This can be streamed live and directly to Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms.

The device features a 13 megapixel selfie camera on its front and a 13 megapixel camera on its rear, which makes the pic quality on both ends good.

A look inside

The Nokia 8 has become the first Android device to collaborate with ZEISS optics to produce 4K content. The phone offers a great size display of 5.3 inches, and a resolution of 1440x2560 pixels.

The device features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection, and runs Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) as its operating system, with planned upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo).

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, which optimises the performance of its 3090mAh battery. It is encased in a solid shell, and has a premium look and feel.

For security when unlocking, it features a fingerprint scanner embedded in its home button.

Worth it?

While the device may not seem like a flagship phone that will easily compete with the likes of the LG G6, the Samsung S8 and the Huawei P10, the Nokia 8 removes unnecessary bells and whistles to offer its users power for the essentials of a smartphone, making it a pure workhorse.

Its ability to create new content, meanwhile, may end up changing the dynamic of how video blogs are created.



When the recommended price of the Nokia 8 was announced by HMD Global southern Africa general manager Shaun Durandt at R9 499, many phone aficionados raised an eyebrow.



However, with its specifications and video blogging features, the Nokia 8 is comfortably one of the cheapest high-end devices in South Africa.



It is available exclusively from Vodacom on contract from R449 per month.