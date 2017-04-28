Refurbished Note 7 over R3 000 cheaper - only in South Korea

Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Johannesburg - The world's most controversial smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, will reportedly go on sale in June, and in South Korea only.



It is believed that the refurbished device will feature a smaller battery and be called the Note 7R, with $250 knocked off the original price.



The original Note 7 device featured a 3500 mAh battery, while the size of the refurbished device is expected to be 3200 mAh.



Speculation of the resale of the device began in March, with Samsung recently confirming that the Note 7 would be sold in the company’s home market.

In September last year there were several reports of the original device giving off smoke and bursting into flames, causing damage to property in the US and Asia after a battery fault. Samsung did a global recall of the product.



Numerous airlines around the world banned the device on flights, and while it never officially entered the South African market, South African Airways, the Civil Aviation Authority and local airlines followed suit.



The company later killed off the phablet model of the smartphone from their stable, and delayed the launch of the recent flagship S8 device.



The resale of the Note 7 is the latest development from Samsung after the launch of the S8, an advanced offering which seemed to redeem the company with numerous upgrades from its predecessor the S7.