New smartphone brands emerge through online channels

Johannesburg - The economic downturn has caused the smartphone market to enter recession and the demand for affordable higher-quality devices has had a huge impact on the local market.

The smartphone market is witnessing a significant change with a range of new brands being introduced through various online channels.



Fast out of the starting blocks, FastMobile has launched its TrendZ1 model.

It is a superb all-round smartphone, extremely powerful with all the features found in today’s high-end phones. This device has entered the market at less than 25% of the price of other major brands.

The FastMobile TrendZ1 is equipped with a 13-Megapixel Sony camera on the back and OmniVision’s 13-Megapixel camera on the front.

The cameras offer plenty of detail, colours are vivid, contrast and white balance are on par with the best phones on the market today.



It has a 5.5-inch IPS JDI screen with the resolution of 1280×720, offering a great colour reproduction, good viewing angles and decent sunlight readability.



The device comes with Android 5.1 Lollipop on-board and it boasts a MediaTek’s 64-bit MT6753 Octa-Core processor clocked at 1.3GHz, coupled with Mali-T720 GPU for visual tasks.



FastMobile’s TrendZ1 is equipped with a large 3500mAh lithium-ion battery.

That much power coupled with a lower resolution screen and efficient CPU means that one doesn’t have to worry about battery and charging the phone too often.

The phone also offers dual SIM connectivity and network support of up to 4G LTE.

More importantly, it comes with a storage capacity of 16GB but can be upgraded by applying an additional 64GB of storage via micro SD card.



The fingerprint scanner is a great security feature on the phone, it can be used to unlock the device or to lock and unlock certain apps.



The FastMobile TrendZ1 is a great looking, affordable phone that offers great user experience.

It comes standard with a Gorilla Glass 3 screen protector and a plastic cover.



