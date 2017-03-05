Lenovo showcases its new Motorola branded phones

Lenovo Moto G5

Barcelona - After Motorola last year made a comeback in South Africa in the form of the Moto Z device under the Chinese manufacturer Lenovo’s brand last year, the smartphone brand continues to live on with a series of launches this last week.



Lenovo, took the opportunity to launch the Moto G5 and G5 Plus devices at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.



The G5 device an all-metal design and is available in Lunar Gray or Fine Gold.



It also features a 2 800 mAh battery with rapid charging.

The device is powered by a 1.4 GHz octa-core processor and features a 13 megapixel camera.



The G5 Plus also features an all-metal body with 12 megapixel camera and 3000 mAh battery with TurboPower charging of up to six hours of battery life in 15 minutes.



The G5 Plus features a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and a slightly larger 5.2 inch display, when compared to the G5’s 5 inch display.



The G5 and G5 Plus remain part of the mid-range tier offering from Moto while the modular Z device is the flagship device for the brand.



One of the best features of Moto devices is that they include a pure form of Android, making for a smoother and more fluent user-experience.



The Moto Z features a 5.5 inch display, and the modular design of the device sets it apart from any other available.

With a magnetic strip on the back of the device, the Moto Z can add a JBL SoundBoost Speaker, Moto Insta-Share Projector, Incipio offGRID Power Pack and a True Zoom camera attachment from Swedish camera-manufacturer, Hasselblad.

The device houses a Snapdragon 820 processor, while recently released Android devices such as the Google Pixel and Xiaomi Mi 5S sport the Snapdragon 821.



Motorola Mobility was acquired by Lenovo in 2015 who are now responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto branded mobile handsets.

