Hisense unveils 100-inch 4K laser projection TV

Hisense is looking to build bigger television systems. (Photo: Gareth van Zyl)

Las Vegas - Chinese electronics maker Hisense, which says it is South Africa and China’s biggest TV seller, plans to sell a 100-inch 4K laser projection TV system later this year.

This is according to the company’s executives who addressed a press event in Las Vegas on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Television screens that measure 100 inches are rare and, like the Sony's 100-inch Z9D, can cost upwards of $60 000 (over R800 000).

However, Hisense’s use of a projection system is set to provide a similar experience to that of 100-inch televisions but at lower cost, said the company.

Using a short-throw projector, Hisense’s Laser TV projects a 4K HDR picture on an included screen via HDMI or USB.

“Hisense is introducing the future of home theatre with a state-of-the-art true 4K Laser Cast TV,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The short-throw projector is HDR compatible and features a UHD upscaler, displaying a stunning 4K picture measuring 100 inches diagonally. It will be available in the summer of 2017 for $12 999.99 (R176 000),” Hisense added.

Meanwhile, Hisense on Wednesday also unveiled other new plans for its TV stakes in 2017, which include launching new smart TVs.

Among these new devices are the company’s H9D and H9D Plus 4K ULED Smart TV, which features wide colour gamut, edge-lit local dimming and UHD upscaling.

*Fin24 is attending CES 2017 on invitation from Hisense.



Samsung plans to tackle the big screen TV market with its cheaper laser cast TV. (Photo: Gareth van Zyl)



The H9D series also has three size options (50, 55 and 65 inches) and the H9D Plus series offers four size options (50, 55, 65 and 75 inches). Both series will be available for purchase in early 2017, said Hisense.



The company said its H8D 4K Smart TV series will be available in bigger screen sizes – 65 and 86 inches.

“Consumers recently ranked the Hisense H8’s picture quality at the same level as premium brands like Samsung and significantly above budget brands like Vizio in a blind television picture quality study conducted by Wakefield Research,” said Hisense in a statement.

“New sizes of the bestselling H8 series are HDR compatible and will be available for purchase in early 2017,” the company added.



Hisense teased its laser cast TV in Las Vegas, ahead of CES 2017. (Photo: Gareth van Zyl)

Hisense further said that every one of its 4K Smart TV will feature HDR capabilities, including the H7D series, and that some of its televisions can cost on the low end at around $399.99 (around R5 400).

Other new products that Hisense is launching in the US include a new lineup of its 4K Roku TVs as well as its soundbar lineup, which features Bluetooth, USB playback, HDMI ARC, as well as Dolby Support on select models.

The Chinese company added that it is expanding its presence in the US market, and growing local research and development teams from its hub in Atlanta.