Android apps to run on Samsung's new laptops

Samsung has launched the world's first Chromebooks to run Android apps. (Photo: Gareth van Zyl, Fin24)

Las Vegas - Electronics giant Samsung has launched the world’s first Google Chromebook laptops that run Android applications, blurring the lines between mobile and desktop.

In a preview for this week’s upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Samsung unveiled its Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro.

The laptops also double up as tablets, carry a stylus and come with a beta version of the Google Play Store pre-installed.

Google’s Chrome OS operating system first hit the market via vendor partners such as Samsung in 2011. But up until now, devices carrying Chrome OS have not had Android apps.

Samsung’s move to then launch laptops that have Android apps could spark further convergence between mobile and traditional desktop offerings.

“Since launching our first Chromebook over five years ago, we have continued to improve the product, developing a computer that not only fits into consumers’ lifestyles, but makes their lives easier, more mobile and more productive,” said Alanna Cotton, vice president of product marketing at Samsung Electronics America.

“With the Chromebook Plus and Pro, we’re partnering with Google to pair a sleek design with supreme flexibility, encouraging users to experience more with Google Play and Android apps, while continuing to provide simplicity, top-rated security and shareability inherent in Chromebooks,” Cotton said.

Both the Chromebook Plus and Pro feature USB-C ports and 4k video streaming. Other features that the laptops share include 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage as well as batteries that last up to 8 hours.

The Pro, though, features a faster processor as well as a graphics chip.

Samsung’s Chromebook Plus is expected to cost $449 and be available at major retailers in the US in February. The Chromebook Pro is expected to be available later this year.

Samsung also launched its first gaming laptop, the Notebook Odyssey on Wednesday.

CES, which is the world's biggest consumer electronics show with over 160 000 visitors, kicks off on Thursday, January 5 and runs until January 8.

*Fin24 is attending CES 2017 on invitation from Hisense.