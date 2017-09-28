Uber appeals 'perverse' driver-pay decision by UK judges

Demand for Uber has been surging in places such as Johannesburg. (Gareth van Zyl)
London - Uber’s global legal battles returned to a London
court, as the ride-sharing company continued to fight attempts by
regulators and taxi drivers to force it to pay overtime and vacation
pay.
The San Francisco-based company is appealing an October decision by a
three-judge tribunal that gave UK drivers the right to more benefits,
threatening how firms treat workers in the country’s burgeoning gig
economy. Uber called the ruling “perverse,” saying the drivers didn’t
have contracts and so shouldn’t get benefits of full-time employees.
The case, brought by two drivers, was the first against the
company in Britain and could have ramifications for thousands of drivers
there. Uber attorney Dinah Rose on Wednesday compared the company to
private-car hire firms commonly called mini-cabs and said that the
drivers didn’t have a contract with Uber.
In the October decision, the
judges criticised Uber for sticking to “faintly ridiculous" arguments
that it is an application provider rather than a taxi service.
“Uber has done a U-turn - at the employment tribunal, the firm
argued that they were not a taxi company, but an app putting customers
in touch with drivers,” Rachel Farr, a senior lawyer in the employment,
pensions and mobility group at Taylor Wessing, said. “Now Uber says that
they are no different from a traditional mini-cab firm with
self-employed drivers.”
Uber has faced complaints about
working conditions around the globe, and while the UK is the company’s
largest European hub, it has also been leading the fight against the
service.
London’s transport regulator is proposing banning Uber from the
capital because of concerns about passenger safety, and a 44-year-old
female driver backed by the GMB union sued for sexual discrimination
this week, saying the company doesn’t protect workers.
Two elephants
Uber is "entitled to a fair hearing uninfluenced by external
pressure," Rose said at the start of the appeal. "There are two
elephants in this room that need to be acknowledged then politely shown
the door:”
Transport for London’s license decision and the wider political debate
about the so-called gig economy.
Uber said that almost all taxi and private hire drivers were
self-employed for decades before it released its app, and said its
drivers were able to set their own hours.
“Last year drivers using our app made average fares of £15 per hour after our service fee,” the company said. “We’ve
recently invested in a number of changes, including discounted illness
and injury cover, paid waiting time and the ability to cash out fares at
any time.”
James Farrar, a co-plaintiff and chair of the IWGB union’s United
Private Hire Drivers branch, said Uber was appealing the case to buy
time and market share in the UK.
“We know we are going to win, they know we are going to win, but they
are doing everything they can to drag it out and buy themselves time to
build a monopoly,” Farrar said.
Gig economy
The case may have implications for the broader so-called gig economy,
where workers use apps to perform jobs but don’t receive the benefits
of being an employee.
Judges in the UK have demonstrated sympathy for
the argument that the workers should receive more protection. This week,
a tribunal said that drivers for the private car company Addison Lee
couldn’t be classified as self-employed. The food-delivery company
Deliveroo, valued at more than $2bn, has also faced complaints
from couriers.
“The tribunal will be aware of the public, press and political
attention recently attracted by concerns over the gig economy,” Rose
said in documents prepared for the appeal. “Uber’s business model has
often been held out as an example of this phenomenon."
However, the "position of drivers who use the app is materially
identical to the position of self-employed private hire drivers who
operate under the auspices of traditional mini-cab firms."
Global suits
Uber is facing regulatory and legal issues from San Francisco to
Germany as its new chief executive officer, Dara Khosrowshahi, is
wrangling with suits over theft and bribery while also dealing with the
reputational fallout over sexual-harassment and bullying allegations.
The company said its French UberPop unit fell
victim to political pressure that caused local prosecutors to bend rules
to gain a criminal conviction.
It’s easy to lump a range of app-based service companies together and
label them the gig economy, then "decide they are all wicked companies
exploiting their workforce," Rose said.
