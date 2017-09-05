Tencent backs German startup behind high-speed flying jet taxi

Paris - With a promise to haul passengers from downtown Manhattan to JFK Airport in just five minutes, flying jet taxi designer Lilium GmbH raised $90m from investors including Tencent.

The Munich-based startup wants to use the money to build a prototype that can seat five people and fly as fast as 300 kilometres per hour, after its existing two-seater test model had a successful first flight in April, chief commercial officer Remo Gerber said in an interview.

Other backers include Luxembourg private bank LGT Group, Twitter co-founder Ev Williams’s Obvious Ventures, and UK investor Atomico, bringing the company’s total capital raised to more than $100m.

“We think our technology could be rapidly adopted in urban areas or between cities - all you need is a landing pad,” Gerber said. “We’re looking for partners who can operate it, at a cost similar to train transport or taxi for passengers.”

While it’s still early days for flying taxis - Gerber estimates it will be several years until Lilium’s jet is ready for mass production- this mode of transportation has attracted investments from Daimler in German startup Volocopter GmbH, as well as Airbus, which is backing an automated-flight project called Vahana.

Still at prototype phase, these technologies will need some regulatory clearance before commercial deployment happens.

More broadly Lilium - which also has backing from the European Space Agency - joins companies such as Seabubbles SAS, a French startup that’s designed a flying water taxi, which are exploring solutions to unclog city traffic and make it easier for people to commute.

Founded in 2015 by a quartet of academics from the Technical University of Munich, Lilium has since hired senior staff from Gett Taxis, Airbus and Tesla The April test flight program included a mid-air transition from hover mode to wing-borne forward flight.

“What you’re going to see at this point is a lot of concepts based on different technologies - drones, planes, others,” Gerber said.

