MTN resolves glitch after hours of downtime

26 minutes ago - Kyle Venktess, Fin24
Johannesburg - A network glitch which knocked out service provider MTN for several hours has been resolved, the company told Fin24 on Thursday night. 

Giovanni Chiarelli, MTN's chief technology officer, told Fin24 that connectivity had been fully restored.

 “MTN can confirm that an intermittent network disruption that was affecting voice and data services in select areas has been fully restored. Engineers have been working around the clock for the past three hours to resolve the matter. MTN apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused,” she said

During the day MTN updated its users that it was "experiencing intermittent connectivity issues in select areas. Our engineers are hard at work to resolve speedily."

It later tweeted that "full connectivity to the network had been restored. Thank you all for your patience."

Scores of customers took to social media to lambast the network during the downtime, which had resulted in no internet access for some users. 

