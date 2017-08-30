Amanda Khoza and Matthew le Cordeur
LIVE: Manyi says IDC shunned him, Guptas saved him
Mzwanele Manyi is making an announcement on the shareholding of his company, which bought ANN7 and The New Age from Gupta-owned Oakbay.
Manyi: There is not a whiff of evidence that suggests any criminal activity. The Guptas do not have an office here.
Manyi: The only other shareholder is the Indian company, which I have kept on for skills transfer and technology.
Mzwanele Manyi, sole owner of the company that bought Gupta-owned media units ANN7 and The New Age, said on Wednesday he decided to disclose the shareholding to be transparent and show good governance.
Manyi: We are leasing this building.
Manyi: We are contesting the credibility of ABC. (This is response to question about The New Age's circulation). We want to show numbers that are backed up.
Manyi says he will also approach the private sector.
Manyi says he [ANN7/TNA] will not apologies for knocking at the door for funding from the government or other business.
Manyi: I won't apologise for knocking on the door for government spending. There is R1.5trn for spending.
Phillip de Wet: What happens if it turns out you have bought a company with proceeds of crime. If it turns out that ANN7 and The New Age was funded by money belonging to the people of SA?
Pauli van Wyk: Who owns the buildings and do the Guptas have offices here?
Manyi says he will not influence editorial decisions. "I won't have sleepless nights over the headlines."
Manyi says he has met the staff meeting and their grievances will be dealt with. "We want to grow the talent.'
Manyi: The Guptas have zero influence here. I call the shots here. I don't have to consult anybody. The only people I deal with is staff. They do there thing. I don't interfere with their (editorial) decisions.
Manyi: Go to the IDC (Industrial Development Corporation) to see how long I have tried. I asked the Guptas to do this via vendor financing as I had already been bitten. You would think DFI (developmental financial institutions) would help. I said it was a good method. The Guptas have benefited from the country. So there is nothing wrong with them helping to save jobs. A lot more black people would be in business space if more companies did vendor financing.
Manyi explains why he went the vendor financing route: I previously had frustrations with the IDC. I wanted a R300m in stake in a listed entity. It was frustrating. I needed 10% of R300m. Where was I going to get this?
Manyi accuses journalists of picking on him. Says that only three journalists put their hand up when asked who had asked for shareholder details of other firms. He said this is proof he is a victim.
Manyi: No one of you here (to the journalists present) have these facilities (that ANN7 has).
Manyi says nobody is going to be victimised.
Manyi says he is very happy with the staff. Whether the team reflects SA is going to be a work in progress.
Manyi believes that ANN7 and The New Age can only go higher and higher from here.
Manyi told the team that they should not fear for their jobs. "They are not going anywhere, we are going to grow the team."
Manyi said he believes that institutionalised racism should be dealt with. He says there were reports that he was a puppet and he thought, well, it is because he is black. He says how much he is paying back to the Guptas has nothing to do with why we are here today. He said in the past he was in the public sector where people had the right to know what is happening with their tax monies.
Manyi was attacking a Sunday Times column by Qaanitah Hunter, who had worked with Manyi at ANN7 in 2013. "I recall observing Manyi from the control room as he tried to be firm and strong, asking tough questions on corruption. He seldom prepped for interviews, didn't care about post-production and left quickly after his interview," she wrote.
Manyi: It is not just you. Why does everyone think I am a puppet? There is a general issue of racism in this country. People should see my criticism of institutional racism as an opportunity to change.
Van Wyk: Why every time I ask you a question that is difficult, you fall back that I am targeted that I am black. I have sent the same requests to many people are white.
Manyi laughs: You can take your seat now!
Manyi: I notice your disappointment that everything is transparent. This is the only version. If there is another version, I challenge you to put it in there. This is the type of innuendo that I detest.
Daily Maverick's Pauli van Wyk: What do you pay per month for the acquisition. Will your auditors ratify this? Is this the only version of this. Or is there a version in between this?
De Wet: Three of the companies here have submitted requests.
De Wet: Do you find this request unusual asking for shareholder register requests?
Mail & Guardian associate editor Phillip de Wet thanks Manyi for putting a spectacle on a simple request to get the documents.
Manyi calls on a journalist who called him "a puppet on a Gupta string".
Manyi: A new era has dawned in the media of honest and transparency. Let's up this game.
Manyi hopes that press conference will stop the malicious narrative about sale of ANN7 and The New Age.
Manyi says by disclosing the shareholding he aims to be transparent and show good governance.
Manyi calls on journalists to inspect the documents.
Manyi says he has concluded the transactions with regards to the viability of the two entities. ANN7 is making a profit.
Manyi says he has brought along all the shareholders documents for public viewing.
Manyi refers to Patrice Motsepe and Cyril Ramaphosa with regards to vendor financing.
The shareholder register is unusual request to make of a private
start-up company. Two media companies have sent lawyer’s letters. My initial
stance was to meet them in court. I decided to waive that right.
I am making the Lodidox shareholder register public.