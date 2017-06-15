Jabu Moleketi named new Vodacom chair

Vodacom. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

Johannesburg - Former deputy finance minister Jabu Moleketi has been appointed as chairperson of cellphone services giant Vodacom, starting mid July.

Vodacom announced on Thursday morning that Moleketi, currently independent non-executive director at the South African network provider, will assume the role on July 19.

Apart from serving as deputy finance minister, he also served as Gauteng MEC of Finance and Economic Affairs. He also served on several boards including MMI Holdings and chairs investment holding company Brait. He also sat on the board of the FIFA 2010 World Cup Local Organising Committee.

Moleketi replaces Peter Moyo, who will step down from the Vodacom board at the service provider's forthcoming annual general meeting on July 18. Moyo will join Old Mutual as CEO of emerging markets. Moleketi was first appointed to the board of Vodacom in November 2009 as an independent non-executive director.

Vodacom also announced that prominent businessman Saki Macozoma would start as lead independent director of the company, also with effect from the same day. Macozoma currently chairs Safika Holdings, Tshipi é Ntle and Ntsimbintle Mining. He is also a director at Volkswagen South Africa.

Macozoma will take over from Moleketi as head of the audit risk & compliance committee at Vodacom, with Moleketi moving to the nomination committee.



Macozoma is a former chairperson of Liberty Life Holdings and chairperson of Standard Bank as well as former president of Business Leadership South Africa.



In 2012 he was recognised for his work in civil society where Unisa bestowed on him the Calabash award for his fight against oppression during the apartheid regime. The Calabash award is one of the highest honours that could be bestowed on an individual by Unisa.

