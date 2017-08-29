Google faces deadline as clock ticks toward new EU fines

Google. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)
Brussels - Google
faces a Tuesday deadline to tell the European Union how it plans to
comply with an order to stop discriminating against rival shopping
search services under threat of new fines that would add to a record €2.4bn (R37.6bn) penalty.
The EU gave the
Alphabet unit 60 days to propose how it would "stop its illegal
content" and 90 days to make changes to how the company displays
shopping search results when users start seeking a product. Those
changes need to be put in place by September 28 to stave off a risk that the
EU could fine the company 5% of daily revenue for each day it
fails to comply.
"The obligation to comply is fully Google’s responsibility," the
European Commission said in an emailed statement, without elaborating on
what the company must do to comply. Google declined to comment.
The onus is on Google to find a solution that satisfies regulators,
who’ve learned from past battles with Microsoft and Intel.
Microsoft’s failure to obey a 2004 antitrust order and charge reasonable
fees for software licenses saw it
fined €899m four years later. Microsoft
argued that its prices were fair and it shouldn’t be compelled to give
away patented innovation.
Intel’s lawyer said in 2009 that he was "mystified" on what
regulators wanted the company to do to comply with an order to halt
anti-competitive rebates for chip sales to computer makers. Intel may
finally receive clarity when the EU’s top court rules on its legal
challenge to a €1.06bn fine on September 6.
The EU now has a month to check if Google’s planned changes will fit
the bill. Regulators are also
expected to levy fines in separate investigations into Google’s Android
mobile-phone software - possibly later this year - and the AdSense
advertising service.
Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s antitrust chief, has also
threatened further probes on travel or map services.
Regulators
sought technical help in June to evaluate how Google complies with the
order, setting a budget of up to €10m to pay for experts in
search engine optimization and search engine marketing.