Facebook removes advertiser ability to target 'jew haters'

San Francisco - Facebook will no longer allow advertisers to target people by how
they describe their education or employer after finding that some were
filling in those fields with offensive content.
The social networking company will remove targeting by self-reported
education, field of study, job title and employment fields in user
profiles until it can fix the problem in its self-service advertising
system. The decision came after investigative news site ProPublica found
advertisers could target users who express interest in anti-semitic
categories like “Jew haters.”
“We are removing these self-reported targeting fields until we have
the right processes in place to help prevent this issue,” the company
said.
The self-service system had automatically been populating interest
categories based on what community members post about themselves.
“Our community standards strictly prohibit attacking people based on
their protected characteristics, including religion, and we prohibit
advertisers from discriminating against people based on religion and
other attributes,” the company said.
“However, there are times where
content is surfaced on our platform that violates our standards. We know
we have more work to do.”
Facebook software creates targeting categories for advertisers
automatically, and the company adjusts them after problems are noticed
by people.
Facebook has run into similar issues with this type of
reactionary enforcement before, both in its ad business and
consumer-facing services. Its live video service has occasionally shown
actual murders or suicides with enough time to go viral before being
noticed by the company and taken down.
