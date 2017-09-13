Cell C drops roaming rates in 58 countries

Cell C may be sold as the majority shareholder looks to offload its shares. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

Cape Town - Cell C announced this week that it has reduced its international roaming rates.

The price drop affects roaming rates to 58 countries covering 99 networks. From Wednesday September 13, customers roaming on any of these countries will pay a standard R10 per minute for making and receiving calls, R10 per MB for data and R2.99 per SMS on certain networks.

This, the company said, will make pricing simple and transparent for customers travelling overseas.



The only exclusions to these are:

Emtel Mauritius, where customers will pay R20 per minute for calls and R20 per MB for data; and



Netone Zimbabwe, where customers will pay R15 per minute for calls and R15 per MB for data.

“Cell C is continuously working with foreign operators to increase the number of networks and countries where our customers can enjoy affordable roaming rates,” said Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos.

Roaming charges

Customers are advised to manually select discounted networks when roaming to ensure that they always pay the lowest roaming charges.

A detailed list of networks and their associated roaming rates can be found here.



List of countries with discounted roaming rates:

