Apple's latest products get rare mixed-bag reviews

iPhone X
San Francisco - Despite the strength of its
brand, Apple Inc. occasionally releases a product to mediocre reviews –
remember the original Apple TV or Apple Watch? But reviewers have rarely
been as grumpy as this month, when Apple unveiled its collection of new
gadgets for the holidays.
Each product was docked by reviewers for specific functional flaws,
ranging from the iPhone 8’s middling design to Apple Watch Series 3
issues with wireless connectivity, and quality problems with the Apple
TV 4K's video output.
“While Apple's new products often generate plenty of nit-picks, the
lack of enthusiasm by reviewers across the portfolio seems unique this
year,” Walter Piecyk, an analyst at BTIG, said.
To be sure, Apple products have gotten bad reviews in the past, only
to sell like hotcakes later. And reviewers haven't yet tested the iPhone
X, which is expected to be the main object of desire when it becomes
available in November. Early sales in Asia may indicate that
first-adopters are holding out for the iPhone X, and that pre-orders for
the iPhone 8 may be lagging behind its predecessor.
As the only models likely to be readily available in stores ahead
of the holidays, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are great phones, but
their $699 to $949 prices make them competitors for rivals' top-end
models, like Samsung's Galaxy S8. The problem is
that these iPhones look dated compared with Samsung’s top-end offerings,
and Apple’s own forthcoming iPhone X.
Perceptually, the 8-series
handsets don't offer significant upgrades over last year’s models - or
even the ones before - which are still being sold by Apple at lower
prices. The main additions are new camera features, a wireless charging
mechanism already present on competing phones, and faster chips.
“I can’t think of a single compelling reason to upgrade from an
iPhone 7,” wrote Nilay Patel of The Verge. Other reviews are more
positive. “The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be the best phones on the market
when they go on sale Friday,” said Business Insider’s Steve Kovach.
“And they'll most likely remain the best phones available until
November, when the iPhone X arrives.”
Another potential sign of trouble: the iPhone 8 models didn’t sell
out during pre-orders, another rare occurrence for Apple phones. Though
each iPhone sells in the tens of millions, the 8 and 8 Plus are
overshadowed by the latest designs, especially in the iPhone X. Yet
Apple fans waiting for the iPhone X in November are expected to face
shortages due to reported production delays and component-supply issues.
“Pre-orders for the iPhone 8 so far are less than iPhone 7, which was
the most pre-ordered iPhone at Docomo,” said Hiroko Shimoyama,
spokeswoman at NTT Docomo.
“This may be due to iPhone X not being
released until November.” Yusuke Abe, a spokesperson at SoftBank, said that while iPhone 8 pre-orders weren’t “that much, we expect
adding iPhone X may exceed last year’s pre-orders.”
The Apple Watch, originally released in 2015, was supposed to become
the Next Big Thing at Apple, but has so far mostly languished as a
pricey accessory to the iPhone. That dependence was supposed to change
this year with the ability to connect to cellular networks, un-tethering
it from the handset.
Yet after testing the Apple Watch Series 3,
reviewers panned its one-hour talk time, and others spotted connectivity
problems, suggesting the new model isn't as free as initially appeared.
“On the AT&T-connected models, the cellular connection dropped,
calls were often choppy and Siri sometimes failed to connect,” The Wall
Street Journal’s Joanna Stern wrote. “On the one that ran on T-Mobile, I
experienced several dropped connections.”
The Verge’s Lauren Goode
noticed a serious connection issue as well, saying the device “would
appear to pick up a single bar of some random Wi-Fi signal, and hang on
that, rather than switching to LTE.”Apple blamed the issue on a bug, and
said it’s working on a future software update to fix it. And other
reviewers were suitably wowed, with Wired praising the Watch’s speed and
microphones. The device goes on sale Friday.
The latest Apple TV also has hit snags with its eponymous upgrade: 4K
video streaming. Reviewing the $179 model, Apple's most expensive Apple
TV in years, BuzzFeed said it wasn’t a significant step forward given
it’s the first major upgrade since 2015.
Instead, the news site
described it as essentially the previous model with a faster chip to
enable 4K video support – a feature that more affordable competitors
have had for more than a year.
The Verge’s Patel noted the device’s high price, a lack of 4K support
in major apps including YouTube, and a lack of support for the Dolby
Atmos audio standard. Apple subsequently hinted that Atmos support will
come in a future software update, without giving a specific timeline.
Yet Patel’s biggest issue with the device was its main feature: 4K video
rendering, specifically outside of iTunes, where he said the new Apple
TV over-sharpens and adjusts the frame rates of certain videos to the
point of visual distraction.
