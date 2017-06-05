Apple to showcase latest for devices

Johannesburg - Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2017 is set to kick off, with a pre-conference briefing on Monday night.



Apple’s executives will take to the stage to announce new software coming to the company’s products like the iPhone and Mac devices, with possible teasers to what can be expected from its next gadgets.



It is speculated that Apple will announce software update for iOS, tvOS and macOS.



Ahead of the conference, a new Apple ‘Files’ app was made available from the App Store.



For the first time in years, Apple will use its annual developer conference to tout not just its software, but hardware too.



When the conference kicks off Monday in San Jose, California, the iPhone maker is likely to unveil iPads and Mac laptops along with new versions of the operating systems for those devices, according to people familiar with the plans.



Chief executive officer Tim Cook may even lift the cover on a smart speaker based on the Siri virtual assistant.



It will be the first time Apple has presented new hardware at the conference since 2013.



Cook has for more than a year been showcasing the strength of Apple’s services businesses, such as the App Store and iCloud storage, in part a reflection of a dearth of new blockbuster gadgets and slowing growth for Apple’s flagship product, the iPhone.



Now as the device pipeline fills, the company is shining more of the spotlight on hardware to woo the developers needed to create accompanying apps.



The company will also try to win over programmers with updates to Apple’s operating systems for computers, mobile devices, Apple TV and Watch.



“They’re there to spoil the developer community,” said Shannon Cross, an analyst at Cross Research.



Debuting a smart speaker competitor to Amazon.com Inc.’s Echo and the Google Home at WWDC would be a logical step, since it would give developers the tools to build apps for the device before its release later in the year.

