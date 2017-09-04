Apple sets launch event to debut revamped iPhone

San Francisco - Apple has set September 12 for its most significant new product announcement in years.

The company plans to introduce three new iPhone models, a version of its Apple TV set-top-box that can stream higher-quality, and a new version of the Apple Watch that can connect to LTE cellular data networks, Bloomberg has reported.

The event will be the first at the new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, the company said. It will take place in a theater named for company co-founder Steve Jobs.

The invitation to media reads: “Let’s meet at our place,” referring to the event’s location.

Apple plans to announce successors to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus as well as a new premium model made from stainless steel and glass, according to people familiar with the plans. The new design will include an edge-to-edge OLED screen, a 3D facial recognition sensor to unlock the phone, improved cameras to better support augmented reality apps, and gesture controls instead of a home button.

The iPhone is Apple’s most important product, generating about two-thirds of sales. The company had almost 15% of the smartphone market in the first quarter of this year, behind Samsung with 23%, according to research firm IDC.

