NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Organised crime in fisheries sector starts getting attention it deserves

29 minutes ago

Indonesian navy personnel approach foreign fishing boats, seized for illegal fishing, before placing explosive used to sink the vessels at sea off Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, located in Borneo island in 2015. (AFP)

Related Articles

West Africa economies losing out to illegal fishing - report

Angling for SA's R5.4bn in deep-sea fishing contracts

Oceana delivered on investor promise - CEO

Fishing for the future

Oceana Group lifts revenue

 

South Africa and Indonesia are making strides against transnational organised fisheries crime, explains Emma Witbooi.

Governments across the world struggle to cope with organised crime in the fisheries sector. This is partly because legislative frameworks to tackle the problem are inadequate, and appropriate law enforcement tools are underutilised. It is also because the nature and negative effects of fisheries crime are poorly understood.

Traditionally, fisheries crime has been met with far less commitment and urgency than “traditional” crimes like drug trafficking. Yet fisheries crime hurts states as well as coastal communities – both socially and economically.

Coastal communities – particularly in developing nations – suffer the most from unchecked organised fisheries crime. Many rely heavily on a healthy marine environment for their livelihoods and nutrition.

Fisheries crime also often involves tax evasion and fraud, which leads to large-scale revenue losses. This has a domino effect as budgets shrink and governments cut back on education, health care and housing.

Conservative estimates put the losses from illegal fishing globally as high as $23.5bn per year. The African Union’s 2015 Integrated Maritime Strategy recognises the devastating impact of illegal fishing on the continent and supports measures to actively stop it.

Governments’ response to fisheries crime is slowly changing. Coastal states in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia are taking up the challenge and are beginning to throw their political weight behind tackling the problem.

This was highlighted at the recent second international symposium on fisheries crime in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. It reflected how seriously governments view the socioeconomic costs of failing to act.

Holes in the system

If managed well, the fisheries industry is a lucrative business. But it is also a sector at high risk from low non-compliance detection and law enforcement.

At sea, surveillance remains a massive problem. The sheer scope of marine seas and the limited resources of developing states to patrol their national waters is the biggest challenge.

There are also loopholes in the laws regulating marine fisheries. Many commercially exploitable fish stocks – such as the Southern Bluefin Tuna in the Southeast Atlantic – are already over-fished. This renders fish an increasingly valuable commodity.

These vulnerabilities make the sector highly attractive to organised criminal operators.

An additional challenge to managing the problem is that illegal activity in the sector extends beyond offences tied to fishing. It encompasses a range of other associated serious crimes throughout the value chain. These include document fraud, corruption, money-laundering, human trafficking and economic crimes like tax evasion.

On top of this there are a large number of key actors in commercial fisheries. These include vessel insurers, ship registry owners, captains at sea, fish processors and fish traders. They are spread across a variety of jurisdictions worldwide. The result is that organised criminal activities are complex and almost always transnational.

So, detecting fisheries crime as well as identifying those responsible for the criminal offences and successfully prosecuting them is extremely difficult. It requires inter-state co-operation, including cross-border police collaboration.

An example of a recent successful international joint investigative operation, co-ordinated by Interpol, was the Thunder case. A court in Sao Tome and Principe found the captain and two engineers of a vessel, The Thunder, guilty of engaging in fisheries crime.

But cases such as this remain the exception rather than the rule.

Tackling the problem

The first step at domestic and international level is the correct diagnosis of the problem – namely, transnational organised crime in the fisheries sector as opposed to a fisheries management problem.

The next is to develop an appropriate and effective criminal law enforcement response. South Africa and Indonesia are making strides toward this goal.

Vital is in this regard is capacity-building for frontline law enforcement officers from all relevant agencies, including fisheries, ports, customs and labour as well as the police, and inter-agency co-operation. Appropriate research and analysis of fisheries crime must guide such training.

To facilitate detection and subsequent investigation and prosecution, law enforcers need to be able to draw on all applicable laws as entry points. But this in turn requires laws that criminalise serious offences throughout the sector in all jurisdictions and that prescribe adequate penalties.

Above all, national and international political awareness is key to securing governmental and ministerial buy-in.

The strong political commitment to fighting transnational organised fisheries crime demonstrated by Indonesia and South Africa is encouraging. Organised criminal networks are becoming increasingly innovative and brazen in their actions. The time for action and maximising the ocean’s potential is now.

The Conversation

Emma Witbooi is a postdoctoral fellow at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

fishing industry  |  fishing

NEXT ON FIN24X

Africa Rising narrative hits 2016 bump but is ready for new year

2017-01-05 07:25

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA one of top 10 risks to the world in 2017 - Time Eskom not constitutionally obliged to provide power - judge Eskom postpones cutting power to 8 municipalities SAA versus Air New Zealand – some telling, revealing comparisons New twist in sale of Chevron's SA assets after fuel fund saga
SAA is watching its lunch being eaten by the Gulf Three SA can inspire the world without kowtowing to criminals INTERVIEW: Christo Wiese's daughter's jewellery makes it onto Hollywood red carpets How Trump's Twitter rage could revive gold Thuli's wish for 2017: I see Zuma putting SA above self

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: SMALL BUSINESS

From fossils to finance – that’s been the career trajectory of Dr Merrill van der Walt, a palaeontologist until recently. She is now a statistician with a difference.
 
Related links:
Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Electric car startup unveils 'new species' of vehicle

2017-01-04 13:54

Faraday Future, the secretive electric car startup with ambitions to overtake Tesla, unveiled its first production vehicle on Tuesday, proclaiming it to be a "new species" for personal transportation.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What's your biggest financial goal for 2017?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...