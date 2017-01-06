NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
MUST READ: Watch for Zuma's hints on Sunday

19 minutes ago
Terry Bell
President Jacob Zuma congratulates his new Ministe

President Jacob Zuma congratulates his new Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan as new Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe looks on in this May 11, 2009 file photo. (Alexander Joe, AFP)

Zuma’s end game

 

A tactical blunder by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan may well come to haunt him when President Jacob Zuma addresses the ANC faithful in the Orlando stadium on Sunday, writes Fin24 labour columnist Terry Bell. 

As Zuma did in Durban on December 21, he is almost certain to attack “white monopoly capital” for allegedly holding back transformation in the country.

He made the attack a month after the heads of the country’s top 100 companies elected Gordhan as Business Leader of the Year, the first time a politician has been so honoured. By accepting the award, Gordhan provided the opportunity for Zuma to imply that Gordhan was a “stooge” manipulated by nefarious capitalist interests.

Nenegate

Referring to the the firing of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, and to having to reverse his decision to appoint little-known MP David “Des” van Rooyen to the post, he told a Durban ANC Youth League (ANCYL) rally:  “I took a decision...and the monopoly capital and their friends and their stooges attacked me and they are still attacking me today”.

That “attack” led him to fire Van Rooyen — now widely referred to as the “Weekend Special” — after just two days and to appoint Gordhan. Zuma is clearly furious that he was forced to backtrack on the Van Rooyen appointment and has since consistently maintained that Van Rooyen is the best man for the job.  

Importantly, he told the Durban rally that he considers that it is his prerogative alone to make such appointments. And he went on to imply that he was prepared again to make the same decision and was seeking support.  

Such statements amounted to throwing down the gauntlet to his opponents within the ANC. But so far, none have picked it up, either by criticising or challenging the Durban statements.

Another cabinet reshuffle?

As a result there is considerable speculation that a cabinet reshuffle is on the cards for early in the year. But January 8 is not the sort of event where such intentions are spelled out, although there may be hints that Zuma is preparing to crack the whip. And he still appears able to do so from a position of relative strength.  

The President may be widely unpopular among much of the electorate and even among a majority of ANC members, but he may still be able to rely, in the final analysis, on majority support in the party’s executive.

Zuma stepping down?

Although it is highly likely that a majority of the executive would prefer Zuma to step down, this is something he has resolutely refused to even consider.  As he told the ANCYL: “I will never on my own resign because if I did so, I would be surrendering to monopoly capital.”

However, the greatest fear among the ANC hierarchy is a political schism. Unity of the movement remains as much a priority as ever for the party’s leadership and this is Zuma’s lifeline.

But Zuma also maintains that calls for his resignation are without foundation; that this is evident whenever he has tried to discover from his critics why he should resign. As he explained to the ANCYL, when he asks his critics what he has done wrong, “They run out of answers”.

As a result, and if nothing much changes between now and Sunday, a confident Zuma should address the crowd: triumphalism and calls to mythical “glories of the past” should also be the order of the day. But, peppering the speech, may be some perhaps not so subtle hints that the presidential axe will soon fall.

Follow Terry on twitter @telbelsa.

anc  |  nhlanhla nene  |  jacob zuma  |  pravin gordhan  |  sa economy

