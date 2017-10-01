NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with

  • Gupta whistleblower

    How a Gupta-linked firm scored big by connecting officials and consultants.

  • Let the best idea win

    Fundamental truths that are the foundations for behaviour will lead you to success, says Ian Mann.

  • Lessons from African Bank

    The Abil saga reminds us why corporate governance scrutiny is vital, says Stephanie Giamporcaro.

Loading...

Hands off the PIC’s funds

Oct 01 2017 06:00
Terry Bell
-

Terry Bell. Picture: SuppliedPHOTO:

Related Articles

PIC board clears Matjila of wrongdoing, slams 'distasteful' media reports

PIC boss in firing line yet again

Gigaba and Matjila promise PIC funds are safe

Unions vow to protect workers' pensions as Gigaba meets PIC board

Gigaba has 'without a shred of doubt' faith in PIC's Matjila - as it happened

Gigaba slams R100bn PIC bailout reports as untrue, malicious

 

FINANCE MINISTER Malusi Gigaba has assured public sector trade unions and the public at large that the government has no intention of raiding civil service pension funds to keep SAA airborne.

And he dismissed rumours of a government request to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) for R100 billion.

But his assurances did not put paid to such fears, because there was much to read between the lines at the press conference the minister hosted last Tuesday. The fact that it was admitted that there were continuing “discussions” and that there had been “approaches” regarding funding for ailing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) was enough to cause ongoing wariness.

As was the stress on promoting “transformation” and black empowerment.

The suspicion is justified because it is obvious that the government is desperate for money to meet looming debt repayments, as well as to bail out ailing SOEs.

At the same time, the reality of junk status for the economy means that interest rates on loans from the money markets are punitive.

But there does exist a huge pool of worker pension money that is administered by the state-owned PIC.

It would be naive to assume that politicians and the managers of creaking SOEs would not have their eyes on this.

The only questions are: Can this money be accessed to aid mismanaged enterprises wallowing in debt and, if so, how?

The fund at the forefront here is the Government Employees’ Pension Fund (GEPF). It makes up the overwhelming balance of the R1.9 trillion the PIC handles.

Perhaps as much as R1.6 trillion belongs to 1.2 million active members and more than 406 000 pensioners of the fund.

What seems to have been forgotten in the debates and rumours about putative raids on the PIC is that the trustees of the fund have the ultimate control over the money.

And the trustees consist of an equal number of employer (government) and worker representatives.

They are the ones who provide mandates to the administrating company, the PIC, and dictate how the pension fund money should be invested.

However, there is a degree of autonomy exercised by the PIC board, now chaired by controversial Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi.

This has led to demands for a comprehensive review of the PIC’s investment decisions over the past decade.

Of concern are a number of investments in unlisted (private) companies and about the decision to buy into the now heavily indebted Airports Company SA.

The Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) general secretary, Dennis George, maintains there is no obligation on the GEPF’s trustees to appoint the PIC to administer their members’ funds.

In other words, it is the GEPF and not the PIC that calls the tune.

However, the fund supports “socially responsible investment”. In other words, investment that is geared to the greater good and that does not harm human rights or the environment.

But that does not mean that financial benefit should be sacrificed; it merely means, on the one hand, putting pressure on companies seeking capital to behave in a responsible or ethical way.

To this end, the PIC-administered Isibaya Fund “invests in black economic empowerment and infrastructure development projects that help to create jobs, relieve poverty and transform the economy”.

Perhaps the “ongoing discussions” regarding SAA and other failing SOEs are focusing on this area.

Deeply indebted SOEs may be hoping to persuade the PIC, with the fund’s approval, “in the national interest”, to provide hefty, government-guaranteed loans at lower-than-junk-status interest rates, but which would still provide a good return to the pension funds.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

What the KPMG SA saga says about shareholder activism

2017-09-28 07:02

 
 
 

Read Fin24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Tsogo Sun’s R700m 2-in-1 hotel opens in Cape Town Eusebius to Just Coal CEO: 'Your pipe is filled with strong stuff!' Just Coal now blames radio host for R500 000 donation 'misperceptions' Elon Musk down under with giant battery, red planet on mind It's all Samsung as SA rates its favourite electronics and smartphones
Whistleblower: How Gupta-linked firm scored big by connecting officials and consultants Bonang Mohale: Something is badly wrong in SA - FULL SPEECH Lest we forget - lessons from African Bank When taxpayers lose trust... #EntrepreneurCorner: Don't obsess over protecting your idea

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

The SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee will decide on the next move in interest rates tomorrow will they?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...