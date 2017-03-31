NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Inside Labour

    Jobs must be preserved and risky products made safe, says Patrick Craven.

  • Don't commit legacide

    Common but false legacy business ideas could be slient killers of innovation, says Ian Mann.

  • A special kind of coup

    Scared or compromised ANC leaders seem ready for collective suicide, says Solly Moeng.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Gordhan, Jonas: The end of Treasury's bromance

57 minutes ago
Matthew le Cordeur
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mce

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. (Pic: Matthew le Cordeur, Fin24)

Related Articles

SA at crossroads as state capture undermines democracy - Jonas

Zuma's turmoil sends rand to worst week since 2015

Rand in freefall as Zuma axes Gordhan, Jonas

 

Matthew le Cordeur

The removal of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas from their positions also ends the biggest political bromance since Barack Obama and Joe Biden parted ways as president and vice-president of the US.

Following Nhlanhla Nene’s firing as Finance Minister in 2015, the two politicians were united in their tough stance against corruption and poor governance.

While Gordhan could keep his audience on their toes with his witty retorts and statesman-like pronouncements on the moral code of the nation, Jonas would make those around him immediately relax with his down-to-earth persona, but added to Gordhan's narrative.

"That's your job," Gordhan quipped on Friday in their last press conference together in their current roles. "To always add more to what I say."

They may be polar opposites in their personalities, but the chemistry was electric. After they put their heads together on Friday to “deliberate” on their answers to questions by the media, Gordhan made a joke about their close bond.

Gordhan again praised Jonas for refusing to “take that bag of cash” that he was allegedly offered by the Guptas.

Their unity was anchored in their moral code and their passionate drive to bring inclusive growth to the masses of South Africans that still live in poverty and without jobs.

They were also not scared to speak out when they knew it would cost them their jobs and the glory of being a distinguished minister.

Gordhan and Jonas leave the National Treasury in a healthy state, with a plethora of experienced and talented civil servants.

Their plea to their successors is to retain the integrity of the organisation and to act on the advice of their civil servants on technical fiscal and economic matters.

The unity was made complete by their joint recall from their positions, solidifying their bond in what ever direction they now embark.

A bromance remembered:


Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas on Friday outsider their office in Pretoria (Photos: AFP)

The two politicians would often take turns speaking in public, always offering the other a chance to add to the message.  (Photo: Supplied)

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mce

The two leaders ahead of 2016 mini budget and 2017 budget respectively. (Photos: Matthew le Cordeur)

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

OPINION | South Africa, use people power to stop Zuma!

2017-03-31 10:29

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Zuma said to face mass Cabinet walkout if Gordhan is fired Junk status on the cards after Zuma's night of long knives Rand in freefall as Zuma axes Gordhan, Jonas Open attack on Treasury as Zuma loyalists take control – economist Gordhan axing: Why the rand is remarkably calm
Brexit begins as EU receives divorce papers from UK A coup d’êtat of a special kind ‘White monopoly capital' an excuse to avoid SA’s real problems How does SA Inc perform? Nene: Let's hope Zuma can explain Gordhan recall to appease investors

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...