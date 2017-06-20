SocialMediaBlackout - MEMES

Cape Town – In protest against the high cost of data, Ntsiki Mazwai is encouraging South Africans to boycott all social media platforms for 24 hours.
EWN reported on Tuesday that the well known singer, performer and artist wants people to not buy data and to not log onto any social networks every Wednesday, starting from the 21 of June.
The #SocialMediaBlackOut hashtag started trending alongside #DataMustFall. Funny memes flooded Twitter. Have at some of them: Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:
