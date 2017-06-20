NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • You're not above the law

    It's not acceptable for the security industry to be a law unto itself, says Mandi Smallhorne.

  • SARB strikes back

    It's the Reserve Bank's constitutional mandate to protect the rand, says Lesetja Kganyago.

  • Patronage or pragmatism

    SA faces a stark choice as politicians debate new policy directions, says Daniel Silke.

#SocialMediaBlackout - MEMES

9 minutes ago

Cape Town –  In protest against the high cost of data, Ntsiki Mazwai is encouraging South Africans to boycott all social media platforms for 24 hours. 

EWN reported on Tuesday that the well known singer, performer and artist wants people to not buy data and to not log onto any social networks every Wednesday, starting from the 21 of June.

The #SocialMediaBlackOut hashtag started trending alongside #DataMustFall. Funny memes flooded Twitter. Have at some of them: 

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

She ran from war. Started school at 22. And built a future for her family

49 minutes ago
