SocialMediaBlackout - MEMES

Cape Town – In protest against the high cost of data, Ntsiki Mazwai is encouraging South Africans to boycott all social media platforms for 24 hours.

EWN reported on Tuesday that the well known singer, performer and artist wants people to not buy data and to not log onto any social networks every Wednesday, starting from the 21 of June.



The #SocialMediaBlackOut hashtag started trending alongside #DataMustFall. Funny memes flooded Twitter. Have at some of them:



When I think about giving up free WiFi tomorrow at work in support of #SocialMediaBlackout pic.twitter.com/uZi4pZQZ0o — IG: mtrevist0 (@TREVORTHE1_) June 20, 2017

#SocialMediaBlackout

How wiLl Da SerVice PrOvders fIlL Da piNch???? pic.twitter.com/LYBVYA4ay3 — Njabulo Biyela® (@NjabuloBiyela5) June 20, 2017

OK so who is going to take part in the #SocialMediaBlackout tomorrow? Will it help in fight for #DataMustFall? https://t.co/LEY4NQnEcA — The Media Online (@MediaTMO) June 20, 2017

#SocialMediaBlackout

We staying away from all social media activity on Wednesday 21st June 2017. Join us and spread the word??#DataMustFall pic.twitter.com/Z9vN2senlw — TJR Maketha (@TJRMakhetha) June 19, 2017

Where's the FAQ section of the #SocialMediaBlackout I want to know if I can use wifi instead of data. — Nomfundo (@Nomfund0) June 20, 2017

#SocialMediaBlackout I can do with this, cause I don't think I'll be even having data on the 21st. So let's!! — Tshokodiso?? (@GugulethuThabe1) June 20, 2017

#SocialMediaBlackout everyone tomorrow will be online lurking pic.twitter.com/lbuHr4ztcX — Lloyd Itu (@McLloyd_Clinton) June 20, 2017