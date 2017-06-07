OPINION: The only way to radically transform the economy

ADD YOUR VOICE: MyFin24 is the platform for our users to air
their views on hot topics and pressing issues, and for sharing ideas to
help other users cope in a challenging financial environment. Fin24
encourages healthy debate and reserves the right not to publish outright
racist, derogatory and inflammatory comments.
There is
only one way to radically transform the SA economy and it must start with the
government investing meaningfully in education, writes Fin24 user Steve Thomas.
Radical economic transformation is hot topic in SA politics.
However, what frustrates me as that it seems all the policies put forward are
either too radical/populist or simply ill conceived, in other words, they just
won’t work.
In my view, the only way to radically transform the SA
economy is to spend every last cent on education.
Education is the best investment the government can make. A
nation that can read will never go hungry. Educate everyone to the point that
it is impossible for anyone to go hungry. Wealth goes to those who are
educated, whether it is a trained plumber, electrician, or doctor.
A person who receives a basic education can expect an income
for a lifetime. They will educate their kids who in turn can expect an income
for a lifetime. In those two lifetimes, the government will be receiving tax.
It is the only guaranteed investment that will pay back 100 times in 100 years,
even more, if you consider that those who are educated educate their kids.
Since investment in education is so profitable for the
government, it would be worth taking out debt to achieve that goal. It is by
far the best investment the world has to offer.
In my view, it doesn’t take much to get a person to the
point where he or she can earn R20 000 per month. Over 40 years, R20 000 per
month adds up to R9.6m. You cannot re-distribute R9.6m to every person, but you
can give every person the ability to do that for them. Many countries have done
it and are doing it. Just look at China and Japan!
The government can try and redistribute wealth (which we
know won’t work), or we as a country can do the right thing and take the longer
term approach. The rewards last forever.
Disclaimer: All letters and comments
published in Fin24 have been independently written by members of the
Fin24 community. The views are therefore their own and do not
necessarily represent those of Fin24.
Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter: